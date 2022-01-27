Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: This Coffee Walnut Banana Bread will give the right kick to your morning

Cutting down on sugar? We know the perfect way to save your mood while giving your day the much-needed energy kick with the goodness of oats. Check out this lip-smacking recipe of Coffee Walnut Banana Bread and thank us later
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 09:09 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Move over the regular banana bread and  give your snack and brunch treat a drool-worthy and healthy twist with a Coffee Walnut Banana Bread. If you are cutting down on sugar, we know the perfect way to save your mood while giving your day the much-needed energy kick with the goodness of oats.

Check out this lip-smacking recipe of Coffee Walnut Banana Bread and thank us later.

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

50gms (1/2cup) unsalted butter melted

1 beaten egg

1 teaspoon coffee powder 

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cup full oats

1/2 cup walnuts

Method:

Preheat the oven at 180°C. In a bowl mash the bananas, add the melted butter to it. Add the beaten egg n whisk it into a smooth paste. Now add the coffee powder and baking soda n and mix it well. Do all the mixing n whisking you need now. 

Now add the oats n gently fold it all in. The more gentle you are more fluffy the bread gets. Add walnuts n fold them in to with lot of love. Pour the batter in a greased loaf pan and pop it into the oven.

Let it bake for good 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool completely and slice it and serve it with any nut butter of your choice. Have a yummy n healthy breakfast or snack.

(Recipe: Trupti Khamkar)

Benefits:

Bananas, whether mashed or otherwise, help lower the level of stress as they are rich in potassium which is an essential mineral needed to regulate water balance, acidity level and blood pressure. Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina and as they are rich in fibre, they provide better digestion.

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

 

 

