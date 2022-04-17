Recipe: This nutritionist-approved Mango Rice is yummiest summer health treat

The love for mangoes is no ‘aam’ baat so, make everyday ‘mango’nificent this summer by marrying traditional flavours with a touch of modernity like this nutritionist-approved Mango Rice which looks like the yummiest summer health treat. Move over regular mango delicacies this summer and try this nutritionist-approved Mango Rice which is all we need to make us happier, healthier and stronger and take us a step closer to achieving our health goals this season.

Summers are for mangoes and nostalgia and as we enjoy the mystical and fascinating king of fruits for a limited time of the year, we decided to make the most of it with some special recipes. It’s that time of year again when cravings for mango delights are at an all time high as the mango season approaches because apart from being a delicious fruit, the immense health benefits of the tropical fruit can’t be looked over so, check out this easy recipe of Mango Rice below.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp oil

1cup raw rice

1 cup grated raw mango

15-20 curry patta leaves

Few slotted green chillies to taste

1/2 tsp whole cumin

1/2 tsp whole mustard seeds

10-12 pieces of fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp of raw urad dal

1 tsp of raw chana dal (gram)

2 tbsp of raw peanuts

2 medium size onions sliced

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1-2 tbsp of grated coconut

Method:

Boil the rice to 90% and keep aside. Take a kadhai, add the oil to it. Warm the oil for a minute or so, then add the whole cumin, whole mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, when they start spluttering. Add the urad dal, chana dal and peanuts and stir for few seconds. Then add the sliced onions, slotted green chillies and curry patta.

Stir fry till the onions become soft, then add the grated raw mango and the ginger-garlic paste, stir fry for few minutes. When the raw smell of the ginger garlic goes, add the grated coconut and the chopped coriander leaves. Stir fry for few minutes. Then add the turmeric and salt. Stir fry for few seconds then add the cooked rice.

Mix it in well and thoroughly gently stirring it. Cook on low flame for few minutes. Done. NB: can add more grated mango according to taste ,if the mango is sweet can add more.

(Recipe: Simrun Chopra, a certified Deep Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of Nourish With Sim)

Benefits:

Unless consumed excessively, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.

Methi seeds (fenugreek) are handy is losing weight without any cons as it contains an ingredient which can help to burn belly fat and can also treat various health conditions like diabetes.

Coconut is rich in dietary fiber, copper, iron, manganese, and healthy fats. Due to its richness in iron, it is beneficial for people with Anaemia since it plays a role in the production of Haemoglobin. It is good for the immune system and the bones.