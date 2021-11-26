Recipe: This pink patty burger is perfect healthy option for school tiffin

Fixing kids tiffin or lunch boxes is the most tedious work in the world and you cannot fight us on this. As schools are re-opening in many places with the Covid-19 lockdowns lifting, a quest for interesting homemade recipes that will be a feast for children is our new challenge given that it should be tempting or attractive to see or colourful without compromising on the safety and healthiness quotient.

Are you in charge for fixing children's lunch boxes or tiffin as they head back to school amid Covid-19, with situation moving towards normalcy? Here's how you can look after their health and nutrition with this easy and yummy pink patty burger recipe that takes only 15 minutes to whip up and serves 4-5.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Grated Beetroot

1 Small Mashed And Boiled Potato

1/2 Onion Chopped

1 Tsp Ginger Chilli Paste

1/4 Tsp Garam Masala

1 Tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 Tsp Amchur

Salt To Taste

2 Tbs Coriander Leaves Chopped

2-3 Tbs Of Bread Crumbs

3 Tbs Cornflour

Salt To Taste

Water As Per Required

Toasted Bread Crumbs

Oil for frying

3-4 Burger Buns

3/4 Cup Eggless Mayo

Romanian Lettuce

Tomato Slices

Onion Slices

Cheese Slices

1 Tbs Butter

Method:

Squeeze out all the juice from the grated beetroot. In a bowl, mix beetroot, mashed potatoes, onions, ginger chili paste, bread crumbs, and all the dry spices to form a dough.

Make a thick patty by making a big ball after taking a big portion of the dough and flattening it out. Make patties and keep them aside. In a bowl take corn flour, salt, and water and make a pouring consistency of the batter.

Dip the patties in the cornflour paste and roll them on bread crumbs all over. Deep fry these in hot oil till golden. Cut the burger buns into half and apply butter on both sides and toast the buns.

On the bottom bum, put some lettuce leaves, then the cheese and tomato and onion slices. Then put the beetroot patty and finally top it with a generous amount of eggless mayo.

Serve with potato chips on the side. Enjoy your meal!

(Recipe: Del Monte)

Benefits:

Packed with essential nutrients, beetroots are rich in calcium, iron, vitamins A and C, fiber, folate (vitamin B9), manganese and potassium. They not only help in improving blood flow but also lower the blood pressure and increase exercise or athletic performance.

Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of aging such as wrinkles. This superfood also aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.

Potatoes are the most commonly consumed vegetable in India and are full of antioxidants that aid in preventing diseases. Packed with vitamins and minerals that help the body to function properly, they are a good source of fiber which keep one full for long, help to lose weight, provide energy-delivering complex carbohydrates.

The vegetable has also been linked by studies in improving blood sugar control, reducing heart disease risk and helping in higher immunity. Potatoes help regulate blood pressure as they are a great source of potassium.

