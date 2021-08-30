Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: Tri-Colour Phirni or Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao? Pick your Monday dessert
recipe

Recipe: Tri-Colour Phirni or Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao? Pick your Monday dessert

Desserts are edible love and what better to nurse Monday blues than with not one but two dessert recipes? You can’t cook happiness but you can certainly whip up Tri-Colour Phirni or Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao and that’s kind of the same thing. Check out their recipes inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Recipe: Tri-Colour Phirni or Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao? Pick your dessert for Monday(Chef Hari Ballabh Singh from Ozen Reserve Bolifushi)

You can’t be sad when you’re eating dessert so, make sure your dessert o’clock has a full spread on the table and if you are wanting to experiment with something different, try Tri-Colour Phirni or Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao. As we wrap up August, India’s Independence Day month, we decided to take dessert seriously since they are edible love.

What better to nurse Monday blues than with not one but two dessert recipes? You can’t cook happiness but you can certainly whip up Tri-Colour Phirni or Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao in a jiffy and that’s kind of the same thing. Check out their recipes below and thank us later:

1. Tri-Colour Phirni

Tri-Colour Phirni (Chef Hari Ballabh Singh from Ozen Reserve Bolifushi)
RELATED STORIES

Ingredients:

Basmati rice 1cup

Full cream milk 850ml

Saffron Few strands

Pistachio 110gm

Sugar 65gm

Green Cardamom 2pods

Rose water 5ml

Method:

Soak the pistachios in warm water for 3-4hrs, blend in to a fine paste and set aside. Wash the rice and grind in to coarse grainy paste. Boil the milk over medium heat and simmer until starts to thicken.

Add rice paste to the milk and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Add sugar and cook further for 3-5 mins. Divide the mixture in to three pans and set aside.

Bowl 1 - Add cardamom powder and mix well to combine your white phirni is ready, remove in a serving bowl.

Bowl 2 - Add saffron in to the 2nd bowl and cook for another 2-3 mins, remove in a serving bowl.

Bowl 3 - Add the pistachio and rose water in the 3rd pan, cook for another 2-3 mins, and remove in a serving bowl.

Garnish with your choice of nuts and serve chilled.

2. Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao﻿

Mawe aur Mewa ka Pulao (Chef Hari Ballabh Singh from Ozen Reserve Bolifushi)

﻿

Ingredients:

Basmati rice 1 cup

Cumin seeds 1/2tsp

Ghee 60gm

Cinnamon stick 1nos

Bay leaf 1no

Onion 110gm

Pistachio 20gm

Cashewnut 10gm

Almond 20gm

Raisin 15gm

Khoya 50gm

Saffron Few strands

Method:

Wash and soak rice for 30 mins. Heat ghee in a medium size pan over medium heat, add cumin seeds, cinnamon and bay leaf. Allow them to sizzle for 30-40 seconds.

Now add onions and fry until light golden brown, add almond, pistachio, cashewnut and raisins, sauté for 2-3 minutes followed by rice.

Add water, salt to taste and bring to a boil. Boil for a couple of minutes on high heat and then cover with lid and cook until all water is absorbed.

Garnish with tri colored mawa and saffron strands.

(Recipes: Chef Hari Ballabh Singh from Ozen Reserve Bolifushi)

