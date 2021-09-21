Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Truffle flavoured pumpkin soup with mushroom crispies to welcome autumn
recipe

Recipe: Truffle flavoured pumpkin soup with mushroom crispies to welcome autumn

Oh my gourd — autumn is finally here and so is our obsession with pumpkin. As pumpkin is being picked in September, here's a recipe of truffle flavoured pumpkin soup with mushroom crispies to put you in the fall spirit
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Recipe: Truffle flavoured pumpkin soup with mushroom crispies to welcome autumn(Instagram/vinsplate )

Pumpkin is one undisputed icon of the fall season and truffle flavoured pumpkin soup with mushroom crispies is all one needs to welcome autumn. Oh my gourd — autumn is finally here and so is our obsession with pumpkin. 

From Halloween to Thanksgiving, the vegetable (or fruit, scientifically) deserves a lot of credit for making this time of year so festive. As pumpkin is being picked in September, here's a recipe of truffle flavoured pumpkin soup with mushroom crispies to instantly put you in the fall spirit. 

Ingredients:

1 medium sized pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cubed

1 potato cubed

3 to 4 green chillies finely chopped

2 inches ginger grated

2 tsp sea salt

2 onions, peeled and roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1 to 2 tbsp olive oil

Few drops of truffle oil

4 to 5 cups of vegetable stock

Squeeze of lemon juice

Air fried mushroom slices with garlic to garnish

Method:

Sauté the pumpkin, potato, onion, green chillies, ginger and garlic with the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the vegetable stock in the sauce pan. Allow the soup to simmer for 10 to 20 minutes before blending it until super smooth.

Add the salt and the lime juice. Wash the mushrooms and sauté them with garlic and salt till they are caramelized. Later put them in the air fryer to make them crisp.

Serve the soup hot, topped with mushroom crispies and a dash of truffle oil. Enjoy your soup!

(Recipe: Vindhya Karwa, Instagram/vinsplate)

Benefits:

Pumpkin is a weight-loss friendly food courtesy its low calorie count and is packed with Vitamins which may boost immunity. It is highly nutritious and very high in beta-carotene, a carotenoid that our body turns into vitamin A.

It contains antioxidants like alpha-carotene, beta-carotene and beta-cryptoxanthin which can neutralize free radicals and stop them from damaging the body cells and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The impressive nutrient profile of pumpkin has been linked to strong eyesight as our body ages.

