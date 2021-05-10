Recipe: Wrap up Monday night with umami goodness of wild mushroom risotto

Attention vegetarians in the house! If low carb dishes are your bait, whip up wild mushroom risotto that is easy to make and will keep you coming back for more courtesy its rich and incredible flavours. All we need after a mad rush of tackling household chores and work from home simultaneously is a warm broth of savoury treat whose flavours act as a balm to our over-worked bodies and that is exactly what wild mushroom risotto does.

Promising to be a chock-full of umami goodness, wild mushroom risotto transforms regular mushrooms into a spectacular dish. So wrap up Monday night with this recipe of wild mushroom risotto and thank us later.

Ingredients:

250 gm Mixed wild mushroom

8 tbspButter

2 Small shallots, minced

4 Garlic cloves, minced

2 Fresh thyme sprigs

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper

3/4 cup Dry white wine

1 tbsp Lemon juice

5 cups Chicken stock (or vegetable)

1 1/2 Arborio rice

1 cup Heavy cream

1 cup Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Fresh parsley minced, optional

Method:

Warm broth over low heat in a small saucepan. In a heavy skillet melt half of the butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and shallots and saute until tender, about 8 minutes.

Add garlic, thyme sprigs, salt and pepper and stir for an additional minute. Remove mushroom mixture from pan and set aside. Add remaining butter to pan over medium heat.

Once melted, add rice and stir until rice begins to look translucent, 3-4 minutes. Add ¾ cup dry white wine and lemon juice and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until liquid is absorbed.

Add mushroom stock or 1 cup of vegetable broth and stir until almost all broth is absorbed. Continuing adding broth 1 cup at a time and stir until liquid is almost absorbed.

This step takes 20-25 minutes. Add mushrooms mixture into the rice and stir to combine. Gently stir in heavy cream and parmesan cheese and cook for an additional 5 min on low heat.

Risotto should be creamy, but firm to the bite. Transfer risotto to a serving bowl and top with freshly ground pepper, shaved parmesan and fresh parsley. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Chef Aahana Gaur of Daily Treats at Westin Pune Koregaon Park)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

