Refresh yourself during hotter days with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's masala chaas recipe: See step-by-step preparation

When the days are hot, one inevitably wishes for a cool, refreshing drink. However, the popular options available in the market are often ones loaded with sugar and with zero nutritional value.

Masala chaas can be prepared from scratch within 10 minutes. (Pexel)

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers a solution to the problem by sharing his masala chaas recipe. He describes the dish as, “An ideal drink to have during the hot summer months. The base being yoghurt, which is a coolant, it is a popular and refreshing beverage. The fresh coriander and mint leaves add not only their wonderful flavour but also make it nutrient-rich.”

Chaas, or Indian buttermilk, is low in fat and high in nutrients, including essential vitamins and minerals. It provides multiple health benefits, which include improved digestion and rapid hydration in summer.

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor has no added sugar, can be prepared in just 10 minutes, and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor has no added sugar, can be prepared in just 10 minutes, and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Masala chaas is a savoury drink with spices listed as ingredients.

Ingredients for masala chaas

2 to 4 tablespoons yoghurt (dahi)

10 to 13 fresh coriander (dhaniya) sprigs

2 green chillies

15 to 20 fresh mint (pudina) leaves

Black salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin (jeera) powder

Method of preparation

Put fresh coriander sprigs into a grinder jar. To it, add green chillies, fresh mint leaves and yoghurt. Grind all ingredients into a coarse mixture. Add half a cup of water and continue grinding until everything turns to a fine mixture. Set it aside for further use. Take 1 cup of yoghurt in a bowl and churn well with a churner. Add the prepared ground paste, six to eight cubes of ice, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and two and a half cups of water, and churn well until well combined. Pour into individual earthenware glasses and serve chilled.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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