Refreshing Nimbu Sattu Sherbet, A Traditional, High-Protein Post-Workout Cooler for Instant Energy and Rehydration

A chilled glass of Nimbu Sattu Sherbet offers much more than refreshment after a busy day or an intense workout. Refreshing nimbu sattu sherbet is made with roasted gram flour, lemon juice, water, and simple spices to create a naturally protein-rich drink that has been enjoyed across Bihar and eastern India for generations. Easy to prepare and packed with wholesome ingredients, this beverage fits perfectly into summer meal plans, helping replenish fluids while providing steady energy without relying on processed sports drinks.

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet Recipe (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Known as Bihari sattu sherbet, this Nimbu Sattu Sherbet is prepared by mixing roasted gram flour, chilled water, fresh lemon juice, roasted cumin, black salt, and herbs. This post-workout drink, summer cooler, traditional Indian drink, high-protein beverage, natural energy booster, hydration drink, fitness recipe, healthy refreshing drink, vegan protein shake, belly cooler, desi sports drink, gut-friendly drink, weight loss beverage, instant energy cooler, lemon sattu drink, and muscle recovery drink delivers balanced nutrition using simple pantry ingredients. Its light texture and refreshing flavour make it especially suitable during hot summer months.

Roasted chana sattu supplies plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre">plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre that support muscle recovery, healthy metabolism, and lasting energy. Lemon juice contributes vitamin C and potassium">vitamin C and potassium, helping replenish electrolytes lost through sweating while supporting immunity. The combination of protein and fibre promotes better appetite control, while the drink's naturally low glycaemic index ">naturally low glycaemic index helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Sattu is also valued for supporting healthy digestion by encouraging regular bowel movements and reducing bloating and acidity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Nimbu Sattu Sherbet adds roasted gram flour to significantly increase protein, fibre, minerals, and overall nutritional value. This balanced drink delivers slower-releasing energy, making it suitable after exercise or outdoor activities while supporting muscle repair and recovery. The roasted flavour of sattu combined with lemon, cumin, and black salt creates a savoury, refreshing taste that helps the body stay hydrated and energised throughout the summer season. Nimbu Sattu Sherbet vs Regular Nimbu Sherbet: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nimbu Sattu Sherbet adds roasted gram flour to significantly increase protein, fibre, minerals, and overall nutritional value. This balanced drink delivers slower-releasing energy, making it suitable after exercise or outdoor activities while supporting muscle repair and recovery. The roasted flavour of sattu combined with lemon, cumin, and black salt creates a savoury, refreshing taste that helps the body stay hydrated and energised throughout the summer season. Nimbu Sattu Sherbet vs Regular Nimbu Sherbet: What's the Difference? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Feature Nimbu Sattu Sherbet Regular Nimbu Sherbet Main Ingredient Roasted chana sattu Lemon juice and sugar Protein High Very low Fibre High Negligible Energy Release Slow and sustained Quick but short-lasting Hydration Excellent Good Electrolytes Natural minerals from sattu and lemon Mainly salt and sugar Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Moderate due to sugar Digestive Benefits Supports gut health Limited Post-Workout Drink Excellent Moderate Overall Nutrition Protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals Mostly carbohydrates View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: Nil

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Very Easy

Cuisine: Bihari

Main Ingredient: Roasted chana sattu

Best Served: Chilled

Refreshing Nimbu Sattu Sherbet

Refreshing roasted sattu, lemon, cumin, and herbs create a naturally protein-rich drink perfect for hydration, recovery, and healthy summer nutrition.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons roasted chana sattu

2 cups chilled water

Juice of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

¼ teaspoon black salt

Salt to taste

6–8 mint leaves, chopped

Ice cubes

Fresh coriander (optional)

Instructions

Add roasted sattu to a mixing bowl. Pour a little water and whisk until smooth. Add the remaining chilled water. Stir in lemon juice, cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Mix well until fully combined. Add chopped mint leaves. Pour into serving glasses. Add ice cubes and garnish with coriander or mint before serving.

Simple Ways to Make Your Sherbet Even Healthier

Use freshly roasted chana sattu without preservatives. Skip refined sugar completely. Add extra lemon juice for additional vitamin C. Include fresh mint leaves for better digestion. Add soaked chia seeds for extra fibre and protein. Use chilled coconut water instead of plain water occasionally. Avoid packaged flavouring syrups. Drink immediately after preparation for maximum freshness. Pair the drink with a protein-rich snack after workouts. Use pink salt or rock salt in moderation.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet provides plant protein, dietary fibre, and natural electrolytes">plant protein, dietary fibre, and natural electrolytes while remaining light and refreshing. The combination of roasted gram flour and lemon supports hydration, muscle recovery, and balanced nutrition during hot weather.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 145 kcal Protein 8 g Carbohydrates 22 g Fat 2 g Fibre 6 g Calcium 35 mg Iron 2.1 mg Potassium 320 mg Vitamin C 18 mg Sodium 240 mg View All

FAQs

Is Nimbu Sattu Sherbet good after a workout?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet provides plant protein, electrolytes, and complex carbohydrates that support hydration and muscle recovery after exercise.

Can Nimbu Sattu Sherbet help with weight loss?

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet contains protein and fibre that help manage appetite while supporting balanced weight-management goals.

Why is Nimbu Sattu Sherbet healthier than regular lemon sherbet?

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet provides protein, fibre, and essential minerals, whereas regular lemon sherbet mainly supplies hydration and simple carbohydrates.