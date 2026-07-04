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Refreshing Nimbu Sattu Sherbet, A Traditional, High-Protein Post-Workout Cooler for Instant Energy and Rehydration

Refreshing Nimbu Sattu Sherbet combines roasted chana sattu, lemon, and spices to create a protein-rich drink that supports hydration, and healthy digestion.

Published on: Jul 04, 2026 12:24 PM IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A chilled glass of Nimbu Sattu Sherbet offers much more than refreshment after a busy day or an intense workout. Refreshing nimbu sattu sherbet is made with roasted gram flour, lemon juice, water, and simple spices to create a naturally protein-rich drink that has been enjoyed across Bihar and eastern India for generations. Easy to prepare and packed with wholesome ingredients, this beverage fits perfectly into summer meal plans, helping replenish fluids while providing steady energy without relying on processed sports drinks.

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet Recipe (Freepik)
Nimbu Sattu Sherbet Recipe (Freepik)

Known as Bihari sattu sherbet, this Nimbu Sattu Sherbet is prepared by mixing roasted gram flour, chilled water, fresh lemon juice, roasted cumin, black salt, and herbs. This post-workout drink, summer cooler, traditional Indian drink, high-protein beverage, natural energy booster, hydration drink, fitness recipe, healthy refreshing drink, vegan protein shake, belly cooler, desi sports drink, gut-friendly drink, weight loss beverage, instant energy cooler, lemon sattu drink, and muscle recovery drink delivers balanced nutrition using simple pantry ingredients. Its light texture and refreshing flavour make it especially suitable during hot summer months.

Roasted chana sattu supplies plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre">plant-based protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, magnesium, calcium, and dietary fibre that support muscle recovery, healthy metabolism, and lasting energy. Lemon juice contributes vitamin C and potassium">vitamin C and potassium, helping replenish electrolytes lost through sweating while supporting immunity. The combination of protein and fibre promotes better appetite control, while the drink's naturally low glycaemic index ">naturally low glycaemic index helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Sattu is also valued for supporting healthy digestion by encouraging regular bowel movements and reducing bloating and acidity.

Feature

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet

Regular Nimbu Sherbet

Main Ingredient

Roasted chana sattu

Lemon juice and sugar

Protein

High

Very low

Fibre

High

Negligible

Energy Release

Slow and sustained

Quick but short-lasting

Hydration

Excellent

Good

Electrolytes

Natural minerals from sattu and lemon

Mainly salt and sugar

Weight-Loss Friendly

Yes

Moderate due to sugar

Digestive Benefits

Supports gut health

Limited

Post-Workout Drink

Excellent

Moderate

Overall Nutrition

Protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals

Mostly carbohydrates

View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: Nil

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Very Easy

Cuisine: Bihari

Main Ingredient: Roasted chana sattu

Best Served: Chilled

Refreshing Nimbu Sattu Sherbet

Refreshing roasted sattu, lemon, cumin, and herbs create a naturally protein-rich drink perfect for hydration, recovery, and healthy summer nutrition.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons roasted chana sattu
  • 2 cups chilled water
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • ¼ teaspoon black salt
  • Salt to taste
  • 6–8 mint leaves, chopped
  • Ice cubes
  • Fresh coriander (optional)

Instructions

  1. Add roasted sattu to a mixing bowl.
  2. Pour a little water and whisk until smooth.
  3. Add the remaining chilled water.
  4. Stir in lemon juice, cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt.
  5. Mix well until fully combined.
  6. Add chopped mint leaves.
  7. Pour into serving glasses.
  8. Add ice cubes and garnish with coriander or mint before serving.

Simple Ways to Make Your Sherbet Even Healthier

  1. Use freshly roasted chana sattu without preservatives.
  2. Skip refined sugar completely.
  3. Add extra lemon juice for additional vitamin C.
  4. Include fresh mint leaves for better digestion.
  5. Add soaked chia seeds for extra fibre and protein.
  6. Use chilled coconut water instead of plain water occasionally.
  7. Avoid packaged flavouring syrups.
  8. Drink immediately after preparation for maximum freshness.
  9. Pair the drink with a protein-rich snack after workouts.
  10. Use pink salt or rock salt in moderation.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet provides plant protein, dietary fibre, and natural electrolytes">plant protein, dietary fibre, and natural electrolytes while remaining light and refreshing. The combination of roasted gram flour and lemon supports hydration, muscle recovery, and balanced nutrition during hot weather.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount

Calories

145 kcal

Protein

8 g

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fat

2 g

Fibre

6 g

Calcium

35 mg

Iron

2.1 mg

Potassium

320 mg

Vitamin C

18 mg

Sodium

240 mg

View All

FAQs

Is Nimbu Sattu Sherbet good after a workout?

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet provides plant protein, electrolytes, and complex carbohydrates that support hydration and muscle recovery after exercise.

Can Nimbu Sattu Sherbet help with weight loss?

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet contains protein and fibre that help manage appetite while supporting balanced weight-management goals.

Why is Nimbu Sattu Sherbet healthier than regular lemon sherbet?

Nimbu Sattu Sherbet provides protein, fibre, and essential minerals, whereas regular lemon sherbet mainly supplies hydration and simple carbohydrates.

 
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