Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet: An Easy, Cooling, Gut-Friendly Digestive Drink to Beat the Heat Naturally All Day Long

A glass filled with fragrant rose, chilled water, and tiny chia seeds offers one of the easiest ways to stay refreshed during hot summer afternoons. Rose and chia seed sherbet is fibre-rich chia seeds to create a naturally refreshing beverage that works well as a mid-day cooler or healthy summer drink. Light, colourful, and quick to prepare, this sherbet fits perfectly into seasonal meal plans.

Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet (Freepik)

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Rose and chia seed sherbet has long been inspired by Indian gulab sharbat, a cooling summer drink enjoyed across many regions during warm weather. This digestive beverage combines rose syrup, chilled water, soaked chia seeds, and lemon juice to create a refreshing summer cooler that supports healthy hydration. Often enjoyed as a natural body coolant, this fragrant rose sherbet also works as a healthy summer mocktail without requiring complicated ingredients.

Rose petals have been valued in Indian households and Ayurvedic practices for their naturally cooling properties, while chia seeds have gained popularity for their impressive fibre, omega-3 fats, and mineral content. Together, they create a gut-friendly drink that may support digestion, help reduce bloating, improve hydration, and contribute antioxidants that support healthy skin. The fibre from chia seeds also slows digestion, making this weight loss refresher more balanced than sugary beverages.

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{{^usCountry}} The combination offers better hydration, supports digestive health, and provides a refreshing drink that helps the body stay cool throughout hot summer days while delivering a naturally pleasant floral taste. Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet vs Regular Rose Sherbet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The combination offers better hydration, supports digestive health, and provides a refreshing drink that helps the body stay cool throughout hot summer days while delivering a naturally pleasant floral taste. Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet vs Regular Rose Sherbet {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet Regular Rose Sherbet Main Ingredients Rose syrup, chia seeds, lemon, water Rose syrup, sugar, water Fibre Content High Very Low Protein Small amount from chia seeds Negligible Hydration Excellent Good Digestive Benefits Supports gut health with chia fibre Limited Healthy Fats Contains omega-3 fatty acids None Blood Sugar Impact Better due to fibre Higher due to sugar Satiety Better because of chia seeds Low Summer Cooling Excellent Good Weight-Loss Friendly More suitable Less suitable View All

Quick Recipe Snapshot

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Soaking Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian

Main Ingredients: Rose syrup, chia seeds, lemon

Best Served With: Light snacks or breakfast

Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet Recipe

Refreshing rose syrup, fibre-rich chia seeds, fresh lemon, and chilled water create a naturally cooling drink perfect for healthy summer hydration.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons rose syrup

2 teaspoons chia seeds

2 cups chilled water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4–5 fresh mint leaves

Ice cubes

Rose petals for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Soak the chia seeds in water for 20 minutes until they become gel-like. Add chilled water and rose syrup to a serving jug. Stir in the lemon juice thoroughly. Add the soaked chia seeds and mix gently. Add ice cubes and fresh mint leaves. Garnish with rose petals if desired. Serve immediately while chilled.

Simple Tips to Make Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet Healthier

Use homemade rose syrup with less sugar whenever possible. Add fresh lemon juice instead of packaged juice. Choose organic chia seeds for better quality. Increase the amount of chilled water to reduce sweetness. Avoid artificial colours and flavoured syrups. Refrigerate the drink before serving instead of adding excess ice. Add fresh mint leaves for extra freshness. Replace sugar with a small amount of honey if preferred. Serve immediately after mixing for the best texture. Pair Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet with a light summer meal for balanced nutrition.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet offers hydration, dietary fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats ">hydration, dietary fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats while remaining light and refreshing. The combination of rose syrup, chia seeds, and lemon makes this drink suitable for hot summer days and healthy hydration.



Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 92 kcal Protein 2 g Carbohydrates 17 g Fat 3.5 g Fibre 5 g Calcium 85 mg Iron 1.2 mg Potassium 130 mg Vitamin C 10 mg Omega-3 Fat 2.2 g View All

FAQs

Is Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet good for digestion?

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Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet contains fibre-rich chia seeds and lemon juice that help support healthy digestion and regular bowel movements.

Can Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet help with hydration during summer?

Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet combines chilled water, rose syrup, and chia seeds to improve hydration and help the body stay refreshed in hot weather.

Is Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet suitable for weight-loss diets?

Rose and Chia Seed Sherbet provides fibre from chia seeds that helps manage appetite while offering a lighter alternative to sugary summer beverages.