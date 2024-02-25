Savour the spices: 5 must-try Indian pickle recipes for every palate

A pickle serves as a unifying element among the diverse populations, lifestyles and cultural traditions found in our country. Achar, or pickles, are a fundamental and significant part of Indian cuisine. Without pickles, an Indian thali is incomplete. A common summer ritual in many Indian households is to make enough pickles to last for at least a year. There are many different types of pickles, the most popular being mango, lemon and chilli. Every family will have their own recipe to suit their own personal tastes and preferences. A unifying element in Indian cuisine: Achar, or pickles, are essential for a complete thali. (Pinterest)

Whether you love sweet and tangy lemon pickles or are a fan of spicy chilli achaar, there is something to suit every palate. With the arrival of spring and summer, explore our exclusive pickle recipes crafted for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home. (Also read: Tamil Nadu's culinary delights: Must-try mutton-based traditional recipes showcasing rich heritage )

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Yummy Indian Pickle Recipes

1. Mix Veg Pickle Without Oil

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Mix veg pickle recipe (Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Vinegar – 2 cups

Water – 2cups

Sugar – 1 cup

Salt – 3tsp

Bayleaf – 1no

Cloves – 4nos

Mustard seeds – 3 tsp

Cauliflower Florets – 1cup

Carrot roundels – 1cup

Cucumber diced – 1cup

Garlic peeled – 6nos

Ginger sliced – handful

Fresh Chillies – 5-6nos

Method:

1. In a pan add vinegar, water, sugar and salt. Bring to a quick boil and remove from heat. Add bayleaf, cloves and mustard seeds.

2. Let the temperature drop to luke warm and then add all the veggies.

3. Stir and a clean and dry jar with the veggies along with all the syrup. Bottle it and store in a fridge.

4. The pickle will be ready to eat after 2 days.

2. Lemon Green Chilli Pickle

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Lemon Green Chilli Pickle(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

6-7 lemons

7-8 light green chillies

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon dried fenugreek seeds

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

2 tablespoons roasted peanut powder

Method:

1. Cut lemons into small pieces and put in a plate. Cut green chillies into 1 inch pieces and put in the same plate. Add turmeric powder and mix well. Sun-dry the mixture for 10-15 minutes.

2. Dry-roast dried fenugreek seeds for 30 seconds and transfer in a bowl.

3. Dry-roast mustard seeds in the same till it splutter. Transfer in the same bowl.

4. Dry-roast salt in the same pan for 30 seconds and transfer in the same bowl and mix well.

5. Heat sesame oil in the same pan. Remove from heat, add asafoetida and swirl. Add the roasted ingredients and mix well.

6. Add the oil mixture to sun-dried lemon-chilli mixture and mix. Add peanuts and mix well.

7. Serve or store in an air-tight jar.

3. Carrot Radish Brine Pickle

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Singh)

Carrot Radish Brine (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Raddish 1 nos

Carrot 4-5 nos

Water 650 ml

Pink salt 30 gm

Bay leaf 1 nos

Herb salt 1 tsp

Method:

1. Wash and peel raddish , carrot and keep aside .

2. Cut it into thick slice or baton cut and keep it in a bowl .

3. Now take 1 ltr glass jar and add 650 ml water in glass jar.

4. Take 30 gm pink salt in bowl . Add little water from 650 ml to dilute the Salt. mix it well and make a brine solution.

5. Transfer the brine solution in glass jar & stir it well

6. Now add the baton cut vegetable , press it nicely using fork .

7. Add bay leaf , Press it nicely using fork.

8. Add herb salt Press them nicely using fork & Stir them.

9. Cover it with a lid , not to air tight and keep it in a cool place for 3 days

10. Once the veggies are pickled nicely , store it in refrigerator .

11. Its ready to serve

4. Garlic Pickle

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Garlic Pickle(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup garlic (lehsun) cloves, peeled

3 tbsp mustard (rai / sarson) oil

¼ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 tsp finely chopped jaggery (gur)

½ tsp salt

To be ground together for the masala

2 tsp split mustard seeds (rai na kuria)

¼ tsp split fenugreek seeds (methi na kuria)

¼ tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

¼ tsp crushed coriander seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a non-stick kadhai, add the garlic cloves and turmeric powder and sauté on a slow flame for 3 to 4 minutes or till they are soft, while stirring continuously.

2. Add the lemon juice and cook on a slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

3. Add the chilli powder, jaggery and salt and cook on a slow flame for another 2 to 3 minutes or till the jaggery has dissolved, while stirring occasionally

4. Add the masala powder, mix well and cook for another minute.

5. Remove from the flame, cool and store in a sterilised glass jar.

6. Store in a cool dry place. This pickle is ready for the table after 1 week.

5. Amla Pickle

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Amla Pickle(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

15-18 Indian gooseberries (amla)

Salt to taste

¾ tsp turmeric powder

4 tbsps oil

1 tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

5-6 green chillies

2 inch ginger, peeled and sliced

1 tbsp fennel seeds (saunf)

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 tbsp red chilli powder

2-3 tbsps grated jaggery

¾ cup vinegar

2 tsps onion seeds

Method:

1. Boil gooseberries with salt and ¼ tsp turmeric sufficient water in non-stick pan till the fruit is soft.

2. Drain, cool down gooseberries to room temperature and cut them into wedges.

3. Heat oil in another non-stick pan, add fenugreek seeds and let them change colour.

4. Roughly break green chillies and put into a mixer jar and grind with ginger and some gooseberry wedges to a fine paste.

5. Add fennel seeds to the pan and mix well. Add ground paste and mix well. Add remaining turmeric powder and mix well. Cook till the mixture is lightly browned. Add mustard powder, red chilli powder and gooseberry pieces, jaggery, salt, ½ cup vinegar and mix well.

6. Add onion seeds and mix well. Switch off the heat, add remaining vinegar and mix well.

7. Transfer the prepared gooseberry pickle into a sterilized glass container and serve as required.