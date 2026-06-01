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Soya Chunks Curry For Weight Loss: A Flavorful Plant-Based Dish Rich In Protein And Fibre

Soya Chunks Curry combines protein-rich soya chunks with tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a nutritious Indian lunch suitable for balanced eating.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 01:13 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Soya chunks curry for weight loss is a flavourful Indian curry prepared with protein-rich soya chunks simmered in an onion and tomato gravy seasoned with aromatic spices. Soya chunks were introduced as an affordable vegetarian protein source and have become a popular ingredient in Indian kitchens because of their ability to absorb flavours while providing substantial nutrition. The dish pairs well with roti, brown rice, millet rotis, or steamed rice, making it suitable for lunch throughout the year.

Soya Chunks Curry For Weight Loss(Freepik)

Soya chunks contain a remarkable amount of protein">amount of protein while remaining relatively low in fat, making them a popular choice for people looking to increase protein intake. Their combination of protein and fibre supports">protein and fibre supports balanced eating habits and helps create meals that remain enjoyable for longer periods. Tomatoes contribute antioxidants such as lycopene">antioxidants such as lycopene, while onions, garlic, and ginger add beneficial plant compounds. Together, these ingredients create a high-protein lunch that combines flavour with practical nutrition.

The dish begins with soaked and softened soya chunks that are cooked in a gravy made from onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices. Turmeric, cumin, coriander powder, and chilli powder contribute colour and aroma, while the soya chunks absorb the masala during simmering. The finished curry develops a rich reddish-orange colour, tender bite, and layered flavour profile that works especially well with Indian breads and rice.

Feature

Soya Chunks Curry

Vegetable Curry

Main Ingredient

Soya chunks

Mixed vegetables

Protein Content

Very high

Moderate to low

Fibre Content

High

High

Calories

Moderate

Generally lower

Satiety Factor

Higher due to protein content

Moderate

Weight Loss Support

Helps maintain muscle while managing calorie intake

Helps increase vegetable intake with fewer calories

Carbohydrate Content

Lower

Depends on vegetables used

Fat Content

Usually low

Usually low

Iron Content

Higher

Moderate

Calcium Content

Higher

Depends on vegetables used

Protein Source

Plant-based protein

Mainly vegetables

Texture

Soft and meaty

Soft and vegetable-rich

Best Paired With

Roti, brown rice, millet roti

Roti, rice, quinoa, millet

Ideal For

High-protein meal plans

Low-calorie vegetable-focused meals

Nutritional Highlight

Rich in protein, iron, and fibre

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approx. 180 per serving

Cuisine: Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Meal Type: Lunch or Dinner

Texture: Tender and gravy-coated

High-Protein Soya Chunks Curry Recipe

Protein-rich soya chunks simmered in aromatic onion tomato gravy create a nutritious Indian curry perfect for everyday meals.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups soya chunks
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 3 tomatoes, pureed
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 cups water
  • Fresh coriander for garnish

Method

  1. Boil soya chunks for 5 minutes. Drain and squeeze out excess water.
  2. Heat oil and add cumin seeds. Add onions and cook until golden.
  3. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook briefly.
  4. Add tomato puree and spices. Cook until the masala thickens.
  5. Mix in the prepared soya chunks and coat them well with the masala.
  6. Add water and cook for 10–12 minutes.
  7. Finish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

Smart Ways to Make Soya Chunks Curry Healthier

A few simple ingredient choices can make soya chunks curry lighter, more nutritious, and better suited for balanced eating habits. These easy adjustments help improve texture, flavour, and overall nutritional value without changing the essence of the dish.

Prepare Soya Chunks Properly

Boil the soya chunks for 8–10 minutes and squeeze out all excess water before cooking. This improves texture, removes any lingering raw taste, and helps the chunks absorb spices more effectively.

Use Less Oil

Limit the recipe to 1–2 teaspoons of oil. Mustard oil, groundnut oil, or olive oil work well while keeping the curry lighter and reducing unnecessary calories.

Choose a Tomato-Based Gravy

Create the curry base using tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic instead of cream, butter, or nut-based gravies. This keeps the dish flavourful while reducing excess fat.

Add Fibre-Rich Vegetables

Spinach, green peas, bottle gourd, carrots, or beans blend well with soya chunks and increase fibre, vitamins, and minerals while adding more volume to the meal.

Include Fresh Herbs

Fresh coriander leaves and mint provide extra flavour, antioxidants, and freshness without adding calories.

Pair with Whole Grains

Serve the curry with brown rice, millet rotis, or whole wheat rotis to increase fibre intake and create a more balanced meal.

Add Protein-Rich Green Peas

Green peas complement soya chunks well and contribute additional plant protein, fibre, and nutrients to the curry.

Nutritional Value of Soya Chunks Curry

Soya chunks">Soya chunks curry provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while remaining relatively moderate in calories.

Nutrient

Approx. Amount Per Serving

Calories

180 kcal

Carbohydrates

14 g

Protein

18 g

Fat

5 g

Fibre

6 g

Iron

4 mg

Calcium

90 mg

Potassium

380 mg

FAQs

Are soya chunks a good source of protein?

Yes. Soya chunks are among the richest vegetarian protein sources available.

Why should soya chunks be boiled first?

Boiling soya chunks first softens them and removes any raw flavour.

How long can soya chunks curry be stored?

Soya chunks curry can be refrigerated for up to two days in an airtight container.

 
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