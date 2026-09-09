Spice up your mornings with this cheesy scrambled eggs breakfast burrito packed with crunchy veggies and yoghurt sauce

If plain bread and eggs have started to feel like the same old breakfast routine, it may be time to switch things up. Give your morning meal a flavourful upgrade with a wholesome breakfast burrito, packed with protein-rich eggs, fresh vegetables, cheese and a creamy homemade yoghurt sauce. Easy to put together and satisfying enough to keep hunger at bay, this recipe is a simple way to make breakfast a little more exciting.

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Saloni Kukreja, chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for a wholesome breakfast burrito that uses fresh, homemade ingredients, delivering plenty of flavour ad crunch wrapped in a satisfying meal. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the chef describes the dish as, “A breakfast that’s quick, filling, and actually feels like something you’d want to eat in the morning! It’s a wholesome breakfast that doesn’t feel like a compromise.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the burrito: 1 tortilla

3 eggs

1 tbsp milk

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp butter

¼ cup shredded cheese

¼ onion, finely diced

½ tomato, finely diced

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Oil, for brushing For the yoghurt sauce: 1 cup yoghurt

1 tbsp lime juice

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 garlic clove

Salt, to taste Method Crack the eggs into a bowl and add the milk, chilli flakes, salt and black pepper. Whisk everything together with a fork until well combined and slightly frothy. Heat a pan over medium heat and add half a teaspoon of butter. Once the butter melts, pour in the egg mixture. Allow it to cook for a few seconds, then gently stir and fold the eggs with a spatula until they are soft and scrambled. Remove from the heat and set aside. To make the yoghurt sauce, add yoghurt, lime juice, coriander leaves, garlic and salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning or lime juice as needed. Place the tortilla on a clean, flat surface. Spoon the scrambled eggs into the centre, leaving some space around the edges so it is easier to fold. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the eggs, followed by the diced onion and tomato. Drizzle a generous amount of the prepared yoghurt sauce over the filling. Fold the sides of the tortilla towards the centre, then fold the bottom edge over the filling and roll it tightly into a burrito, tucking in the sides as you go. Heat a pan over medium heat and lightly brush it with oil. Place the burrito seam-side down and cook until the tortilla turns golden brown and crisp. Carefully turn the burrito and toast it on all four sides, allowing each side to become lightly golden and crisp. This also helps seal the burrito and warm the filling through. Remove from the heat, slice if desired and serve hot with extra yoghurt sauce on the side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the burrito: 1 tortilla

3 eggs

1 tbsp milk

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp butter

¼ cup shredded cheese

¼ onion, finely diced

½ tomato, finely diced

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Oil, for brushing For the yoghurt sauce: 1 cup yoghurt

1 tbsp lime juice

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

1 garlic clove

Salt, to taste Method Crack the eggs into a bowl and add the milk, chilli flakes, salt and black pepper. Whisk everything together with a fork until well combined and slightly frothy. Heat a pan over medium heat and add half a teaspoon of butter. Once the butter melts, pour in the egg mixture. Allow it to cook for a few seconds, then gently stir and fold the eggs with a spatula until they are soft and scrambled. Remove from the heat and set aside. To make the yoghurt sauce, add yoghurt, lime juice, coriander leaves, garlic and salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning or lime juice as needed. Place the tortilla on a clean, flat surface. Spoon the scrambled eggs into the centre, leaving some space around the edges so it is easier to fold. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the eggs, followed by the diced onion and tomato. Drizzle a generous amount of the prepared yoghurt sauce over the filling. Fold the sides of the tortilla towards the centre, then fold the bottom edge over the filling and roll it tightly into a burrito, tucking in the sides as you go. Heat a pan over medium heat and lightly brush it with oil. Place the burrito seam-side down and cook until the tortilla turns golden brown and crisp. Carefully turn the burrito and toast it on all four sides, allowing each side to become lightly golden and crisp. This also helps seal the burrito and warm the filling through. Remove from the heat, slice if desired and serve hot with extra yoghurt sauce on the side. {{/usCountry}}

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