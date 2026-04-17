Summer Detox Salad Recipe with Seeds, Fresh Vegetables and Lemon Dressing for a Healthy Summer Boost

Heavy meals and hot weather can leave the body feeling slow and tired. A summer detox salad brings a fresh change with crunchy greens, colourful vegetables, nutrient-dense seeds, and a bright lemon dressing. Every bite feels light, juicy, and perfect for days that need something simple and refreshing.

Summer Detox Salad Recipe (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fresh greens such as spinach, lettuce, mint, and cucumber add plenty of water, fibre, and vitamins">water, fibre, and vitamins to the salad. Fibre is useful for gut detox because it helps move waste through the body more easily. A salad rich in greens may also support digestion and help reduce bloating during summer.

Seeds make this healthy salad more nourishing without making it heavy. Chia seeds can absorb many times their weight in water, which helps the body stay hydrated">body stay hydrated. Pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds add crunch along with protein, healthy fats, zinc, and magnesium">protein, healthy fats, zinc, and magnesium. These nutrients may support energy and help the body feel more active during a detox routine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The lemon dressing brings everything together with a fresh and slightly tangy taste. Lemon contains vitamin C">vitamin C and gives the salad a bright flavour without using creamy sauces. A few drops of olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and herbs are enough to make this detox recipe taste fresh, crisp, and ideal for summer lunches or evening meals. How To Make A Summer Detox Salad with Seeds and Lemon Dressing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lemon dressing brings everything together with a fresh and slightly tangy taste. Lemon contains vitamin C">vitamin C and gives the salad a bright flavour without using creamy sauces. A few drops of olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, and herbs are enough to make this detox recipe taste fresh, crisp, and ideal for summer lunches or evening meals. How To Make A Summer Detox Salad with Seeds and Lemon Dressing {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This summer detox salad tastes crisp, juicy, and slightly tangy with every bite. Fresh greens, cucumber, and colourful vegetables give it a crunchy texture, while pumpkin and sunflower seeds add a nutty flavour. The zesty lemon dressing makes the salad extra refreshing and perfect for hot summer afternoons. Ingredients 1 cup lettuce, chopped

1 cup spinach leaves, chopped

1 medium cucumber, sliced

1 medium tomato, chopped

½ cup grated carrot

¼ cup purple cabbage, shredded

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt Step-by-Step Instructions Wash all the vegetables and greens properly under running water. Chop the lettuce, spinach, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and cabbage into small pieces. Add all the chopped vegetables and mint leaves to a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds over the vegetables. Take a small bowl and mix lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper, and salt to prepare the dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently so every ingredient gets coated well. Keep the salad in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before serving so it tastes cooler and more refreshing. Inside the Bowl: Key Nutrients Found in This Summer Detox Salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This summer detox salad tastes crisp, juicy, and slightly tangy with every bite. Fresh greens, cucumber, and colourful vegetables give it a crunchy texture, while pumpkin and sunflower seeds add a nutty flavour. The zesty lemon dressing makes the salad extra refreshing and perfect for hot summer afternoons. Ingredients 1 cup lettuce, chopped

1 cup spinach leaves, chopped

1 medium cucumber, sliced

1 medium tomato, chopped

½ cup grated carrot

¼ cup purple cabbage, shredded

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt Step-by-Step Instructions Wash all the vegetables and greens properly under running water. Chop the lettuce, spinach, cucumber, tomato, carrot, and cabbage into small pieces. Add all the chopped vegetables and mint leaves to a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds over the vegetables. Take a small bowl and mix lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper, and salt to prepare the dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently so every ingredient gets coated well. Keep the salad in the refrigerator for 10 minutes before serving so it tastes cooler and more refreshing. Inside the Bowl: Key Nutrients Found in This Summer Detox Salad {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fresh greens, crunchy seeds, and lemon dressing make this summer detox salad rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to ICMR">ICMR, the vegetables add water and antioxidants, while the seeds bring protein and healthy fats. Lemon juice adds vitamin C, which helps the body use the nutrients from the salad more effectively.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 110–130 kcal Greens, seeds, olive oil Fibre 4–5 g Spinach, cabbage, carrot, chia seeds Protein 4–5 g Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds Vitamin C 20–25 mg Lemon juice, tomato, cabbage Healthy Fats 6–7 g Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, olive oil Water Content High Cucumber, lettuce, tomato View All

Chia seeds and fresh greens add fibre, which may support digestion and help the gut stay active.

Pumpkin and sunflower seeds provide protein and healthy fats that may help maintain energy levels.

Lemon juice, tomato, and cabbage contain vitamin C, which supports immunity and helps the body absorb nutrients.

Cucumber and lettuce have high water content, making the salad useful for hydration during summer.

Spinach and seeds contain minerals such as magnesium and iron, which may support muscle function and daily energy.

FAQs

Which seeds are best for a summer detox salad?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are best because they add protein, fibre, healthy fats, and crunch.

Can a summer detox salad help with gut health and digestion?

Yes, the fresh greens and fibre-rich seeds may support digestion and help keep the gut active.

How long can a summer detox salad stay fresh in the refrigerator?

Summer detox salad stays fresh for 6 to 8 hours in the refrigerator. Add the lemon dressing just before serving for the best texture.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON