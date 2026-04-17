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Summer Detox Salad Recipe with Seeds, Fresh Vegetables and Lemon Dressing for a Healthy Summer Boost

Summer detox salad with seeds, fresh greens, and lemon dressing supports gut health, hydration, and light eating during hot days.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:49 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Heavy meals and hot weather can leave the body feeling slow and tired. A summer detox salad brings a fresh change with crunchy greens, colourful vegetables, nutrient-dense seeds, and a bright lemon dressing. Every bite feels light, juicy, and perfect for days that need something simple and refreshing.

Summer Detox Salad Recipe (Freepik)

Fresh greens such as spinach, lettuce, mint, and cucumber add plenty of water, fibre, and vitamins">water, fibre, and vitamins to the salad. Fibre is useful for gut detox because it helps move waste through the body more easily. A salad rich in greens may also support digestion and help reduce bloating during summer.

Seeds make this healthy salad more nourishing without making it heavy. Chia seeds can absorb many times their weight in water, which helps the body stay hydrated">body stay hydrated. Pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds add crunch along with protein, healthy fats, zinc, and magnesium">protein, healthy fats, zinc, and magnesium. These nutrients may support energy and help the body feel more active during a detox routine.

Fresh greens, crunchy seeds, and lemon dressing make this summer detox salad rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. According to ICMR">ICMR, the vegetables add water and antioxidants, while the seeds bring protein and healthy fats. Lemon juice adds vitamin C, which helps the body use the nutrients from the salad more effectively.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Main Source

Calories

110–130 kcal

Greens, seeds, olive oil

Fibre

4–5 g

Spinach, cabbage, carrot, chia seeds

Protein

4–5 g

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Vitamin C

20–25 mg

Lemon juice, tomato, cabbage

Healthy Fats

6–7 g

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, olive oil

Water Content

High

Cucumber, lettuce, tomato

  • Chia seeds and fresh greens add fibre, which may support digestion and help the gut stay active.
  • Pumpkin and sunflower seeds provide protein and healthy fats that may help maintain energy levels.
  • Lemon juice, tomato, and cabbage contain vitamin C, which supports immunity and helps the body absorb nutrients.
  • Cucumber and lettuce have high water content, making the salad useful for hydration during summer.
  • Spinach and seeds contain minerals such as magnesium and iron, which may support muscle function and daily energy.

FAQs

Which seeds are best for a summer detox salad?

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are best because they add protein, fibre, healthy fats, and crunch.

Can a summer detox salad help with gut health and digestion?

Yes, the fresh greens and fibre-rich seeds may support digestion and help keep the gut active.

How long can a summer detox salad stay fresh in the refrigerator?

Summer detox salad stays fresh for 6 to 8 hours in the refrigerator. Add the lemon dressing just before serving for the best texture.

 
health recipe summer detox
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