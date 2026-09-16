Take your home-cooked meal to the next level with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet and spicy makhanwala paneer recipe

When it comes to everyday meals, we don’t always look for fancy dishes, but rather, comfort dishes done well. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares just the recipe: his makhanwala paneer, which takes the regular ingredient to the next level.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares Ganesh Chaturthi special ukadiche modak recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The chef describes the dish in his blog as ‘a creamy, sweet-spicy, fragrant tomato gravy-based paneer preparation that goes well with roomali rotis/naan and parathas’. It takes approximately half an hour to make, and the quantities of ingredients listed below serve four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for makhanwala paneer 400 grams paneer (cottage cheese), cut into 1-inch cubes

500 grams tomato, quartered

7-8 garlic cloves

1½ inches ginger piece, roughly chopped

7 green cardamoms

1/2 mace blade

2 tablespoons red chilli powder

1/2 cup butter

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup fresh cream

1 teaspoon garam masala powder For garnish 2 teaspoons fresh cream

Fresh coriander sprig Method of preparation First, heat a deep non-stick pan. Add the tomatoes, garlic, ginger, green cardamoms, mace, a cup of water, red chilli powder and butter into the pan and let it boil for about 15 minutes. Now add the salt to the pan and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and allow it to cool down. Next, pour the contents of the pan into a blender, and then blend the gravy to a fine puree, strain it into another deep non-stick pan and cook for around five minutes. Add the cottage cheese cubes, kasoori methi powder and honey in the pan and cook for a further two to three minutes. Add the cream and garam masala powder and mix lightly. Transfer into a serving dish, garnish with a swirl of fresh cream and a coriander sprig and serve hot. About chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for makhanwala paneer 400 grams paneer (cottage cheese), cut into 1-inch cubes

500 grams tomato, quartered

7-8 garlic cloves

1½ inches ginger piece, roughly chopped

7 green cardamoms

1/2 mace blade

2 tablespoons red chilli powder

1/2 cup butter

Salt to taste

1½ teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup fresh cream

1 teaspoon garam masala powder For garnish 2 teaspoons fresh cream

Fresh coriander sprig Method of preparation First, heat a deep non-stick pan. Add the tomatoes, garlic, ginger, green cardamoms, mace, a cup of water, red chilli powder and butter into the pan and let it boil for about 15 minutes. Now add the salt to the pan and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and allow it to cool down. Next, pour the contents of the pan into a blender, and then blend the gravy to a fine puree, strain it into another deep non-stick pan and cook for around five minutes. Add the cottage cheese cubes, kasoori methi powder and honey in the pan and cook for a further two to three minutes. Add the cream and garam masala powder and mix lightly. Transfer into a serving dish, garnish with a swirl of fresh cream and a coriander sprig and serve hot. About chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.