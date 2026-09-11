These sweet-and-spicy pan fried momos packed with protein and veggies are the perfect snack for a rainy evening

Rainy Friday evenings practically demand something delicious, and if you’re craving a snack that hits the perfect spot, don’t reach for your phone just yet. Skip the endless scroll through food delivery apps and get creative in the kitchen instead. We’ve found a lip-smacking recipe that pairs juicy, veggie-packed momos with a glossy sweet-and-spicy sauce – exactly what your rainy evening needs for an upgrade.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for sweet and spicy pan fried momos – the perfect snack for a rainy evening. In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “25 g protein and 400 calories per serving. These are everything a good momo should be – juicy, protein and veggie packed, and finished in a glossy sweet-spicy sauce.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the chicken filling 400 g chicken mince

1¼ cups finely minced cabbage (100 g)

½ cup finely minced carrot (60 g)

½ cup finely chopped onion (80 g)

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger (12 g)

1½ tbsp finely chopped garlic (15 g)

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander (15 g)

⅓ cup chopped spring onion (30 g)

1 tbsp chopped green chillies (10 g)

1 tsp salt (5 g)

¾ tsp black pepper (2 g)

1 tbsp soy sauce (15 g)

1½ tsp chicken stock powder or Aromat (5 g)

1 tbsp light butter (15 g), optional For assembling and cooking 24 dumpling wrappers (about 190 g)

1 tsp oil (5 g), for greasing the pan For the sticky sauce 2 tbsp soy sauce (30 g)

1½ tbsp chilli crisp (20 g)

1 tbsp sugar (12 g)

⅓ tsp salt (2 g)

¼ tsp black pepper (1 g)

1 tbsp vinegar (15 g)

1½ tsp mushroom or chicken stock powder (5 g)

¼ cup hot water (60 ml) For serving Chopped spring onion Method Add the chicken mince, cabbage, carrot, onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, spring onion and green chillies to a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper, then add the soy sauce, chicken stock powder and optional light butter. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Place a small portion of the chicken mixture in the centre of each dumpling wrapper. Lightly wet the edges with water, then fold and pleat the wrapper into your preferred momo shape. Press the edges firmly to seal each momo completely. Lightly grease a large pan with oil and arrange the momos flat-side down, leaving a little space between each one. Cook undisturbed over high heat for two to three minutes, or until the bases turn golden brown and crisp. Carefully add a splash of water to the pan and immediately cover with a lid. Reduce the heat to low and steam the momos for about 10 minutes, or until the chicken filling is cooked through and the wrappers are tender. While the momos cook, combine the soy sauce, chilli crisp, sugar, salt, black pepper, vinegar and stock powder in a bowl. Stir in the hot water until the sugar and seasonings are well dissolved. Once the momos are cooked, pour the sauce into the pan around and over them. Increase the heat slightly and allow the sauce to bubble for a few minutes, gently turning or coating the momos as it reduces into a thick, glossy glaze. Finish with a generous sprinkling of chopped spring onion and serve the sweet and spicy momos hot. Approx nutrition (per serving of 250 g) Calories: 400 kcal

Protein: 25 g

Carbohydrates: 40 g

Fat: 15 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the chicken filling 400 g chicken mince

1¼ cups finely minced cabbage (100 g)

½ cup finely minced carrot (60 g)

½ cup finely chopped onion (80 g)

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger (12 g)

1½ tbsp finely chopped garlic (15 g)

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander (15 g)

⅓ cup chopped spring onion (30 g)

1 tbsp chopped green chillies (10 g)

1 tsp salt (5 g)

¾ tsp black pepper (2 g)

1 tbsp soy sauce (15 g)

1½ tsp chicken stock powder or Aromat (5 g)

1 tbsp light butter (15 g), optional For assembling and cooking 24 dumpling wrappers (about 190 g)

1 tsp oil (5 g), for greasing the pan For the sticky sauce 2 tbsp soy sauce (30 g)

1½ tbsp chilli crisp (20 g)

1 tbsp sugar (12 g)

⅓ tsp salt (2 g)

¼ tsp black pepper (1 g)

1 tbsp vinegar (15 g)

1½ tsp mushroom or chicken stock powder (5 g)

¼ cup hot water (60 ml) For serving Chopped spring onion Method Add the chicken mince, cabbage, carrot, onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, spring onion and green chillies to a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper, then add the soy sauce, chicken stock powder and optional light butter. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Place a small portion of the chicken mixture in the centre of each dumpling wrapper. Lightly wet the edges with water, then fold and pleat the wrapper into your preferred momo shape. Press the edges firmly to seal each momo completely. Lightly grease a large pan with oil and arrange the momos flat-side down, leaving a little space between each one. Cook undisturbed over high heat for two to three minutes, or until the bases turn golden brown and crisp. Carefully add a splash of water to the pan and immediately cover with a lid. Reduce the heat to low and steam the momos for about 10 minutes, or until the chicken filling is cooked through and the wrappers are tender. While the momos cook, combine the soy sauce, chilli crisp, sugar, salt, black pepper, vinegar and stock powder in a bowl. Stir in the hot water until the sugar and seasonings are well dissolved. Once the momos are cooked, pour the sauce into the pan around and over them. Increase the heat slightly and allow the sauce to bubble for a few minutes, gently turning or coating the momos as it reduces into a thick, glossy glaze. Finish with a generous sprinkling of chopped spring onion and serve the sweet and spicy momos hot. Approx nutrition (per serving of 250 g) Calories: 400 kcal

Protein: 25 g

Carbohydrates: 40 g

Fat: 15 g {{/usCountry}}

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