Nepali founder wants to introduce Indians to delicious Himalayan food beyond momos: 'Sold 3 million thalis in Nepal'

Think Nepali cuisine begins and ends with momos slathered in fiery red chutney? Then you’re missing out on an entire universe of Himalayan flavours. India’s love affair with momos is practically legendary, but there is an entire world of regional cooking high up in the mountains that rarely reaches urban Indian dining tables. Also read | 5 delicious regional dishes you must try

Enter Vivek Man Sherchan, founder and CEO of the Kathmandu restaurant, Jimbu Thakali. Having already served millions of thalis across its flagship Kathmandu outlets, Jimbu Thakali has made its Indian debut in Gurugram. And Vivek’s mission is clear: he’s here to take Indian diners far beyond fast food and introduce them to the deep, provenance-led heritage of Nepal's Thakali cuisine.

Moving beyond the momo For decades, Indians have associated Himalayan food almost exclusively with quick-service momo stalls. While Vivek acknowledges how much India loves the beloved dumpling, he believes it is actually the momo that paved the way for deeper culinary curiosity. “Nepal and India have been known as having a ‘roti and beti’ relationship. We have always embraced each other’s culinary culture, especially with the latest tsunami of momo,” Vivek says.

“Now, we can no longer say momo is Nepali — the way it’s been embraced by India. Thakali thali is the most popular culinary choice in Nepal at present. Momo's success in India is the real reason the focus is shifting towards the thali culture in India. With millions of Indians visiting Nepal every year, I’m pretty sure everyone who does has tried the Thakali thali. So, I see a big future for the Thakali thali in India as well," he adds.

The core distinction, according to Vivek, lies not in unfamiliarity but in the subtle art of spice application: “Indian and Nepali culinary cultures are so close. Yet, the way we use our spices is very different.”