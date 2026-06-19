This Father's Day, cook chef Kunal Kapur's delicious butter chicken masala recipe for your dad to make his day special

Father's Day is almost here, and it is time you start preparing gifts to surprise your old man and make his day special. While showering your dad with your tokens of love is one way to mark the day, what your parents most crave is spending time with you. And what's better than doing his favourite activity? So, if your dad loves to cook, we have a recipe that might make both your day.

This butter chicken masala is perfect for your Father's Day celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’

Ahead of Father's Day on June 21, chef Kunal Kapur shared a delicious butter chicken masala recipe on Instagram on June 18. The video shows him cooking the dish with his dad.

Sharing the recipe, he captioned the clip, “Nothing says comfort food quite like a rich, creamy butter chicken shared with family. This Father’s Day, skip the complicated spice blends and let this special recipe do the heavy lifting. A restaurant-style butter chicken at home with minimal effort and maximum flavour.”

Here's how to make the dish:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Butter Chicken Masala Recipe Preparation time - 20 minutes

Cooking time - 45 minutes

Serves - Four people Ingredients For the first marination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Butter Chicken Masala Recipe Preparation time - 20 minutes

Cooking time - 45 minutes

Serves - Four people Ingredients For the first marination {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chicken leg boneless - ½ kg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicken leg boneless - ½ kg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lemon - 1 no {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lemon - 1 no {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ginger paste - ½ tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ginger paste - ½ tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garlic paste - ½ tbsp For the second marination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garlic paste - ½ tbsp For the second marination {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mustard oil - 4 tbsp

Chicken tikka masala

Thick yoghurt - ½ cup

Lemon - 1 no

Salt to taste

Ginger paste - ½ tbsp

Garlic paste - ½ tbsp

Fenugreek leaves powder - 1 tsp

For the curry

Tomatoes - 500 gms

Salt - 1 tsp

Butter chicken masala - 2 tsp

Garlic cloves - 5 nos

Ginger - 1 small knob

Onion - 1 no

Green Chilli - 2 no

Red Chilli powder (Kashmiri) - ¾ tbsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

Cahew nuts - ½ cup

Water - 1 cup

For finishing in the pan

Butter - 2 tbsp

Chicken tikka - as prepared above

Green Chilli slit - 1 no

Ginger chopped - 1 tsp

Khaalis butter chicken masala - ½ tsp

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salt - to taste

Sugar - a large pinch

Kasoori Methi powder - ½ tsp

Sugar - 2 tsp

Cream - 2 tbsp

For curry

Water - 2 cups

Tomato diced - 500g

Onion sliced - 50 g

Bay leaf - 1no

Cinnamon - 1 stick

Black cardamom - 1 no

Cloves - 3 no

Cardamom - 3 no

Garlic cloves - 8 no

Ginger - 1 small piece

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts - 12 no

Method

For chicken tikka, pat the chicken dry. Add salt, lemon juice, and ginger-garlic paste. Keep aside for at least 20 minutes. In a bowl, add mustard oil and chilli powder and whisk together. No add hung curd, salt and lemon juice. Whisk, then add the chicken to this marinade. Heat a grill pan on high heat, sprinkle some oil on the hot pan and grill the chicken till it is done. Remove and keep aside. Alternatively, you can cook the chicken in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 20 mins and remove. For the curry, mix all the ingredients and transfer them to a clean, deep vessel. Bring it to a boil. Cover and cook for 20 mins after the boil. Now remove and let it cook for a few minutes. Once cooked, add it to a blender and make a fine puree. Strain and keep aside. In a separate pan, melt the butter and sauté the chopped ginger and green chilli. Add the curry and some water to get the right consistency. Add fenugreek leaves powder, sugar, and salt to taste. Add the cooked chicken to the curry and bring to a boil. Finish with fresh cream. Serve hot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON