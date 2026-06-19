This Father's Day, cook chef Kunal Kapur's delicious butter chicken masala recipe for your dad to make his day special
Chef Kunal Kapur shared a rich, creamy butter chicken masala recipe on Instagram ahead of Father's Day. The easy-to-follow recipe is perfect for the occasion.
Father's Day is almost here, and it is time you start preparing gifts to surprise your old man and make his day special. While showering your dad with your tokens of love is one way to mark the day, what your parents most crave is spending time with you. And what's better than doing his favourite activity? So, if your dad loves to cook, we have a recipe that might make both your day.
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Ahead of Father's Day on June 21, chef Kunal Kapur shared a delicious butter chicken masala recipe on Instagram on June 18. The video shows him cooking the dish with his dad.
Sharing the recipe, he captioned the clip, “Nothing says comfort food quite like a rich, creamy butter chicken shared with family. This Father’s Day, skip the complicated spice blends and let this special recipe do the heavy lifting. A restaurant-style butter chicken at home with minimal effort and maximum flavour.”
Here's how to make the dish:
Butter Chicken Masala Recipe
- Preparation time - 20 minutes
- Cooking time - 45 minutes
- Serves - Four people
Ingredients
- For the first marination
Butter Chicken Masala Recipe
- Preparation time - 20 minutes
- Cooking time - 45 minutes
- Serves - Four people
Ingredients
- For the first marination
Chicken leg boneless - ½ kg{{/usCountry}}
Chicken leg boneless - ½ kg{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Lemon - 1 no{{/usCountry}}
Lemon - 1 no{{/usCountry}}
Ginger paste - ½ tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Ginger paste - ½ tbsp{{/usCountry}}
Garlic paste - ½ tbsp
- For the second marination
Garlic paste - ½ tbsp
- For the second marination
Mustard oil - 4 tbsp
Chicken tikka masala
Thick yoghurt - ½ cup
Lemon - 1 no
Salt to taste
Ginger paste - ½ tbsp
Garlic paste - ½ tbsp
Fenugreek leaves powder - 1 tsp
- For the curry
Tomatoes - 500 gms
Salt - 1 tsp
Butter chicken masala - 2 tsp
Garlic cloves - 5 nos
Ginger - 1 small knob
Onion - 1 no
Green Chilli - 2 no
Red Chilli powder (Kashmiri) - ¾ tbsp
Butter - 2 tbsp
Cahew nuts - ½ cup
Water - 1 cup
- For finishing in the pan
Butter - 2 tbsp
Chicken tikka - as prepared above
Green Chilli slit - 1 no
Ginger chopped - 1 tsp
Khaalis butter chicken masala - ½ tsp
Salt - to taste
Sugar - a large pinch
Kasoori Methi powder - ½ tsp
Sugar - 2 tsp
Cream - 2 tbsp
- For curry
Water - 2 cups
Tomato diced - 500g
Onion sliced - 50 g
Bay leaf - 1no
Cinnamon - 1 stick
Black cardamom - 1 no
Cloves - 3 no
Cardamom - 3 no
Garlic cloves - 8 no
Ginger - 1 small piece
Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
Butter - 2 tbsp
Cashew nuts - 12 no
Method
- For chicken tikka, pat the chicken dry. Add salt, lemon juice, and ginger-garlic paste. Keep aside for at least 20 minutes.
- In a bowl, add mustard oil and chilli powder and whisk together. No add hung curd, salt and lemon juice.
- Whisk, then add the chicken to this marinade.
- Heat a grill pan on high heat, sprinkle some oil on the hot pan and grill the chicken till it is done. Remove and keep aside.
- Alternatively, you can cook the chicken in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 20 mins and remove.
- For the curry, mix all the ingredients and transfer them to a clean, deep vessel. Bring it to a boil. Cover and cook for 20 mins after the boil.
- Now remove and let it cook for a few minutes.
- Once cooked, add it to a blender and make a fine puree.
- Strain and keep aside.
- In a separate pan, melt the butter and sauté the chopped ginger and green chilli.
- Add the curry and some water to get the right consistency. Add fenugreek leaves powder, sugar, and salt to taste.
- Add the cooked chicken to the curry and bring to a boil. Finish with fresh cream. Serve hot.
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