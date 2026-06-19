Father's Day 2026: Date, history, significance, how to celebrate, gift ideas and more to honour your dad

Father’s Day is just around the corner, falling on June 21 this year. It is the day when we celebrate not just the very special man in our lives, but also everything that he stands for. We pay our respects to fatherhood and paternal bonds. As you gear up to spend the day with your old man, here is everything you need to know about what makes the day special, and how you can make it even more special for him. The best Father's Day gifts are not fancy; they are personal. (Pexel) Also Read | Want to make your dad feel special? Try these creative and offbeat Father's Day celebration ideas Father’s Day 2026 date in India India celebrates Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year, along with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Known as International Father’s Day, it falls on June 21 this year. Father’s Day is also celebrated on different days in different countries. For instance, in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, it is celebrated on March 19, which is the Feast of St Joseph, who is the patron saint of fathers. In Australia, the first Sunday of September is marked for the occasion.

History and significance of Father’s Day While there are many tales that go around about the origin of Father’s Day, it is generally agreed upon that it began in the United States in the early 1900s. One popular theory is that the first Father’s Day celebration was held on July 5, 1908, in Fairmont, West Virginia, as a church service. It was suggested to the pastor as a memorial after a mine explosion in nearby Monongah had killed 361 men the previous winter. Another explanation is that Father’s Day came into existence after Mother’s Day began to be celebrated around the same time. Nevertheless, the first Father's Day in June was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington, before President Calvin Coolidge recommended the day as a national holiday in 1924. President Lyndon Johnson made Father's Day a holiday to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June in 1966, but it was only officially recognised in 1972, during the presidency of Richard Nixon.