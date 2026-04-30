This tender coconut coffee will drive away your summer blues: Here's how to make this refreshing recipe

Summers are here, and everyone's guilty pleasure during this time is cold and refreshing drinks. For some, hydration is the key, which often leads us to coconut water and relishing malai from the tender coconut. For others, it is sipping iced coffee leisurely. If you love both tender coconut and iced coffee, what if you could combine the two?

This tender coconut coffee recipe will refresh you this summer. (Pinterest (Representative Image) )

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Tender coconut coffee

On April 23, Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur, and food content creator, shared her recipe for tender coconut coffee. Sharing the recipe on Instagram as part of her Brew It Yourself series, she confessed that though she has had a lot of coconut coffees before, this tender coconut version has got to be one of the best she has ever had.

“Coconut and coffee just work. For Episode 34 of BIY: #BrewItYourself, let’s make Coconut Coffee,” she captioned the video. Here's how to make Saloni's recipe at home:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1.5 tbsp honey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1.5 tbsp honey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1/4th cup milk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1/4th cup milk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1cup tender coconut water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1cup tender coconut water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malai from 1 coconut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malai from 1 coconut {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 shot of espresso {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 shot of espresso {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ice to scoop Method Take a tender coconut and drain all the water into a container. Scoop out the meat (malai) of the tender coconut. In a blender, add the coconut malai along with coconut water, a little bit of milk to make the drink creamy, and honey. Blend everything together. Blend it well until you get a smooth drink. Now, prepare an espresso shot from the machine. If you want to use instant coffee, mix 15 g of instant coffee with 45 ml of hot water. Stir it well. In a glass, scoop out a lot of ice and pour over the blended coconut water, malai, milk and honey mixture onto it along with your espresso shot. Enjoy your refreshing drink. Why should you have coconut water in the summer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ice to scoop Method Take a tender coconut and drain all the water into a container. Scoop out the meat (malai) of the tender coconut. In a blender, add the coconut malai along with coconut water, a little bit of milk to make the drink creamy, and honey. Blend everything together. Blend it well until you get a smooth drink. Now, prepare an espresso shot from the machine. If you want to use instant coffee, mix 15 g of instant coffee with 45 ml of hot water. Stir it well. In a glass, scoop out a lot of ice and pour over the blended coconut water, malai, milk and honey mixture onto it along with your espresso shot. Enjoy your refreshing drink. Why should you have coconut water in the summer? {{/usCountry}}

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Coconut water is the ultimate summer drink. Sipping coconut water is one of the most effective ways to combat extreme heat, which often leads to dehydration, fatigue, and digestive issues.

The heat in India can lead to rapid fluid loss through sweat. When you lose water, you also lose vital minerals known as electrolytes. Coconut water is naturally rich in potassium, magnesium, and sodium, which help the body maintain its fluid balance. It also contains bioactive enzymes, such as amylase, which help break down carbohydrates and fats, improving overall gut health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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