Tired of eating bland vrat food on Navratri? Try these 5 fasting-friendly recipes to add variety to your celebrations

Navratri is a time for celebration, dancing and festive feasting, but for those observing a vrat, it also means being mindful of what goes on their plates. With restrictions on certain ingredients, planning meals that are both satisfying and fasting-friendly can feel like a challenge. But vrat food need not be bland or repetitive; all it takes is a little creativity in the kitchen.
Also Read | How to ‘fibremaxx’ this Navratri: Nutritionist shares simple hacks to add more fibre to your festive meals for balanced feasting
To make your festive menu more exciting, we have put together five interesting fasting-friendly recipes by chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee, executive chef at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, that bring flavour and variety to your Navratri celebrations. Check out the recipes below!
1. Paneer aloo sticks
Ingredients
- 500 g potatoes
- 100 g cottage cheese (paneer)
- 10 to 12 soaked cashews
- 10 g chopped green chillies
- 10 g chopped coriander
- 100 g chestnut flour
- Sendha namak and black pepper, to taste
- 500 g sabudana crumbs
- 1 litre refined oil, for deep-frying
- Parsley, for garnish
Method
- Wash the potatoes and cut them in half. There is no need to peel them.
- Bring a large pot of water to the boil over a medium-to-high flame. Add the potatoes and cook until tender.
- Allow the potatoes to cool slightly, then mash them in a bowl using a masher or spoon. Set aside to cool further.
- Add the chopped green chillies, coriander, sendha namak and black pepper to the mashed potatoes. Mix well.
- Blend the cottage cheese, soaked cashews and a pinch of salt into a smooth paste.
- Take a portion of the potato mixture and flatten it in your palm. Make a small indentation in the centre and add some of the cottage cheese and cashew paste.
- Seal the filling inside the potato mixture and shape it into a log, ensuring the edges are even.
- Coat each stick with chestnut flour, followed by sabudana crumbs. Place the coated sticks on a tray lined with baking paper.
- Heat the oil in a large pot over a medium-to-high flame.
- Carefully add the sticks to the hot oil and fry for about three minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Fry in batches.
- Transfer to a serving plate, garnish with parsley and serve with chutney or sauce.
2. Malai kuttu bhalla
Ingredients
- 300 g kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)
- 100 g potato starch
- 500 ml full-cream milk
- 10 g brown sugar
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder
- 20 g chopped dry fruits
- 10 g pomegranate seeds
- 4 saffron strands
Method
- Combine the kuttu atta and potato starch, adding water as required to prepare a smooth batter.
- Shape the batter into small dumplings and fry them in oil over a low flame until cooked through. Transfer the dumplings to a bowl of cold water and set aside.
- Pour the full-cream milk into a pan and simmer over a low flame until it reduces to a thick, smooth consistency. Set aside to cool.
- Once cooled, whisk the reduced milk with the brown sugar and cardamom powder until well combined.
- Remove the dumplings from the water and gently squeeze out the excess water.
- Arrange the dumplings on a serving platter or in a bowl and pour the sweetened malai over them.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, chopped dry fruits and saffron strands. Serve chilled.
3. Sabudana bhel{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients
- 300 g kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)
- 100 g potato starch
- 500 ml full-cream milk
- 10 g brown sugar
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder
- 20 g chopped dry fruits
- 10 g pomegranate seeds
- 4 saffron strands
Method
- Combine the kuttu atta and potato starch, adding water as required to prepare a smooth batter.
- Shape the batter into small dumplings and fry them in oil over a low flame until cooked through. Transfer the dumplings to a bowl of cold water and set aside.
- Pour the full-cream milk into a pan and simmer over a low flame until it reduces to a thick, smooth consistency. Set aside to cool.
- Once cooled, whisk the reduced milk with the brown sugar and cardamom powder until well combined.
- Remove the dumplings from the water and gently squeeze out the excess water.
- Arrange the dumplings on a serving platter or in a bowl and pour the sweetened malai over them.
- Garnish with pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, chopped dry fruits and saffron strands. Serve chilled.
3. Sabudana bhel{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients
- 100 g sabudana (tapioca pearls)
- 30 g boiled potatoes, diced
- 10 g roasted cumin seeds
- 10 g sweet tomato sauce or jaggery, as available
- 50 g tamarind sauce
- 10 g chopped coriander
- 10 g chopped green chillies
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 100 g mint leaves
- 20 g dry ginger powder
- 50 g curd
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 10 g fennel powder
- 10 g cumin powder
- 10 g coriander powder
- Sendha namak, to taste
- 1 pomegranate
- 2 ragi papads
Method
- In a large bowl, combine the sabudana, boiled potatoes, chopped tomatoes, coriander and green chillies. Toss well.
- Add the tamarind sauce and sweet tomato sauce or jaggery, adjusting the quantities to achieve the desired balance of sweet and tangy flavours.
- Add the roasted cumin seeds, dry ginger powder, fennel powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and sendha namak. Mix well.
- Add the curd and lemon juice, and combine thoroughly.
- Heat the ragi papads over a low flame until soft and pliable. Shape them into triangular rolls.
- Fill the ragi papad rolls with the sabudana bhel.
- Garnish with chopped coriander and pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately with a squeeze of lemon juice, as desired.
4. Haryali cutlet
Ingredients
- 2 to 3 large potatoes, boiled and mashed
- ¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped
- ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
- 1 to 2 green chillies, chopped
- ½ tsp sendha namak
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp ghee or oil
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Sendha namak flour, for coating
Method
- In a bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, mint leaves and green chillies.
- Add the sendha namak, black pepper and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are well combined.
- Shape the mixture into cutlets and coat them evenly with sendha namak flour.
- Heat the ghee or oil in a pan over a medium flame.
- Shallow-fry the cutlets until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve hot with green chutney or yoghurt.
5. Yoghurt mixed fruit salad
Ingredients
- 100 g green grapes
- 100 g red grapes
- 10 g strawberries, sliced
- 10 g orange segments
- 10 g kiwi, sliced
- 50 g chopped walnuts
- 50 g chopped dates
- 50 g dried cranberries
- 100 g Greek yoghurt
- 10 g brown sugar
- 1 g cinnamon powder
- 10 g soaked raisins
- Sendha namak, to taste
Method
- In a large bowl, combine the grapes, dates, walnuts, dried cranberries and other fruits available.
- In a separate bowl, mix the Greek yoghurt, brown sugar, cinnamon powder and sendha namak until well combined.
- Pour the yoghurt dressing over the fruit and nut mixture. Toss gently until everything is evenly coated.
- Arrange the kiwi slices, orange segments and strawberries on top.
- Garnish with soaked raisins and walnuts, and serve fresh.
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