Tired of eating bland vrat food on Navratri? Try these 5 fasting-friendly recipes to add variety to your celebrations

Navratri is a time for celebration, dancing and festive feasting, but for those observing a vrat, it also means being mindful of what goes on their plates. With restrictions on certain ingredients, planning meals that are both satisfying and fasting-friendly can feel like a challenge. But vrat food need not be bland or repetitive; all it takes is a little creativity in the kitchen.

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Also Read | How to ‘fibremaxx’ this Navratri: Nutritionist shares simple hacks to add more fibre to your festive meals for balanced feasting

To make your festive menu more exciting, we have put together five interesting fasting-friendly recipes by chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee, executive chef at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, that bring flavour and variety to your Navratri celebrations. Check out the recipes below!

1. Paneer aloo sticks

Paneer aloo sticks made with unpeeled potatoes and cottage cheese.

Ingredients

500 g potatoes

100 g cottage cheese (paneer)

10 to 12 soaked cashews

10 g chopped green chillies

10 g chopped coriander

100 g chestnut flour

Sendha namak and black pepper, to taste

500 g sabudana crumbs

1 litre refined oil, for deep-frying

Parsley, for garnish

Method

Wash the potatoes and cut them in half. There is no need to peel them. Bring a large pot of water to the boil over a medium-to-high flame. Add the potatoes and cook until tender. Allow the potatoes to cool slightly, then mash them in a bowl using a masher or spoon. Set aside to cool further. Add the chopped green chillies, coriander, sendha namak and black pepper to the mashed potatoes. Mix well. Blend the cottage cheese, soaked cashews and a pinch of salt into a smooth paste. Take a portion of the potato mixture and flatten it in your palm. Make a small indentation in the centre and add some of the cottage cheese and cashew paste. Seal the filling inside the potato mixture and shape it into a log, ensuring the edges are even. Coat each stick with chestnut flour, followed by sabudana crumbs. Place the coated sticks on a tray lined with baking paper. Heat the oil in a large pot over a medium-to-high flame. Carefully add the sticks to the hot oil and fry for about three minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Fry in batches. Transfer to a serving plate, garnish with parsley and serve with chutney or sauce.

2. Malai kuttu bhalla

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Malai kuttu bhalla made with buckwheat flour.

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 300 g kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)

100 g potato starch

500 ml full-cream milk

10 g brown sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder

20 g chopped dry fruits

10 g pomegranate seeds

4 saffron strands Method Combine the kuttu atta and potato starch, adding water as required to prepare a smooth batter. Shape the batter into small dumplings and fry them in oil over a low flame until cooked through. Transfer the dumplings to a bowl of cold water and set aside. Pour the full-cream milk into a pan and simmer over a low flame until it reduces to a thick, smooth consistency. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, whisk the reduced milk with the brown sugar and cardamom powder until well combined. Remove the dumplings from the water and gently squeeze out the excess water. Arrange the dumplings on a serving platter or in a bowl and pour the sweetened malai over them. Garnish with pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, chopped dry fruits and saffron strands. Serve chilled. 3. Sabudana bhel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 300 g kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)

100 g potato starch

500 ml full-cream milk

10 g brown sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder

20 g chopped dry fruits

10 g pomegranate seeds

4 saffron strands Method Combine the kuttu atta and potato starch, adding water as required to prepare a smooth batter. Shape the batter into small dumplings and fry them in oil over a low flame until cooked through. Transfer the dumplings to a bowl of cold water and set aside. Pour the full-cream milk into a pan and simmer over a low flame until it reduces to a thick, smooth consistency. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, whisk the reduced milk with the brown sugar and cardamom powder until well combined. Remove the dumplings from the water and gently squeeze out the excess water. Arrange the dumplings on a serving platter or in a bowl and pour the sweetened malai over them. Garnish with pomegranate seeds, fresh mint, chopped dry fruits and saffron strands. Serve chilled. 3. Sabudana bhel {{/usCountry}}

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Sabudana bhel made with tapioca pearls wrapped in ragi papad rolls.

Ingredients

100 g sabudana (tapioca pearls)

30 g boiled potatoes, diced

10 g roasted cumin seeds

10 g sweet tomato sauce or jaggery, as available

50 g tamarind sauce

10 g chopped coriander

10 g chopped green chillies

2 tomatoes, chopped

100 g mint leaves

20 g dry ginger powder

50 g curd

1 tbsp lemon juice

10 g fennel powder

10 g cumin powder

10 g coriander powder

Sendha namak, to taste

1 pomegranate

2 ragi papads

Method

In a large bowl, combine the sabudana, boiled potatoes, chopped tomatoes, coriander and green chillies. Toss well. Add the tamarind sauce and sweet tomato sauce or jaggery, adjusting the quantities to achieve the desired balance of sweet and tangy flavours. Add the roasted cumin seeds, dry ginger powder, fennel powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and sendha namak. Mix well. Add the curd and lemon juice, and combine thoroughly. Heat the ragi papads over a low flame until soft and pliable. Shape them into triangular rolls. Fill the ragi papad rolls with the sabudana bhel. Garnish with chopped coriander and pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately with a squeeze of lemon juice, as desired.

4. Haryali cutlet

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Haryali cutlets made with potatoes, coriander and mint leaves.

Ingredients

2 to 3 large potatoes, boiled and mashed

¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

1 to 2 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp sendha namak

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp ghee or oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Sendha namak flour, for coating

Method

In a bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, mint leaves and green chillies. Add the sendha namak, black pepper and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are well combined. Shape the mixture into cutlets and coat them evenly with sendha namak flour. Heat the ghee or oil in a pan over a medium flame. Shallow-fry the cutlets until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with green chutney or yoghurt.

5. Yoghurt mixed fruit salad

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Yoghurt mixed fruit salad made with a variety of fruits, nuts and Greek yoghurt.

Ingredients

100 g green grapes

100 g red grapes

10 g strawberries, sliced

10 g orange segments

10 g kiwi, sliced

50 g chopped walnuts

50 g chopped dates

50 g dried cranberries

100 g Greek yoghurt

10 g brown sugar

1 g cinnamon powder

10 g soaked raisins

Sendha namak, to taste

Method

In a large bowl, combine the grapes, dates, walnuts, dried cranberries and other fruits available. In a separate bowl, mix the Greek yoghurt, brown sugar, cinnamon powder and sendha namak until well combined. Pour the yoghurt dressing over the fruit and nut mixture. Toss gently until everything is evenly coated. Arrange the kiwi slices, orange segments and strawberries on top. Garnish with soaked raisins and walnuts, and serve fresh.

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