Tired of eating dry pan-fried chicken? Try juicy, creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka recipe: 51g protein, 470 calories
Chef Aathira Sethumadhavan shares a recipe for creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka, featuring a juicy mushroom-and-garlic marinade and a garlic butter finish.
If you are health-conscious and non-vegetarian, chicken is one of your best bets to include an adequate amount of protein in your daily diet. But traditional meal ideas can only give so many options. Then, there's the pan-fried version that, for many, turns out dry.
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On June 9, chef and certified nutritionist Aathira Sethumadhavan shared a delicious and juicy recipe for chicken tikka that will instantly elevate your daily meals. According to her, the dish is called creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka, and it is the tastiest chicken tikka the chef has ever had.
Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she captioned the video, “Mushrooms blended and added to make a creamy, umami-packed marinade with the usual yoghurt-based tikka marinade, which keeps every bite of chicken thigh juicy, and also, a chatpata truffle garlic butter finish is the part you’ll keep coming back for.” Here's how to make the dish:
Creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka recipe{{/usCountry}}
Creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka recipe{{/usCountry}}
Calories: 470 kcal per serving{{/usCountry}}
Calories: 470 kcal per serving{{/usCountry}}
Protein: 51g, per serving{{/usCountry}}
Protein: 51g, per serving{{/usCountry}}
Carbs: 12g, per serving{{/usCountry}}
Carbs: 12g, per serving{{/usCountry}}
Fat: 24g, per serving{{/usCountry}}
Fat: 24g, per serving{{/usCountry}}
Serves: 2 (200g to 220g per serving)
Ingredients
- For the marinade
Serves: 2 (200g to 220g per serving)
Ingredients
- For the marinade
400g boneless chicken thigh (skinless){{/usCountry}}
400g boneless chicken thigh (skinless){{/usCountry}}
200g mushrooms (button + oyster mix, or any mushroom of choice){{/usCountry}}
200g mushrooms (button + oyster mix, or any mushroom of choice){{/usCountry}}
4 to 5 garlic cloves, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
2 tsp ghee
100g Greek yoghurt or hung curd
30g grated mozzarella
2 tsp chilli flakes
1 tsp oregano or Italian seasoning
½ tsp black pepper powder
Salt, to taste
1 tsp lemon juice
A pinch of sugar
A drizzle of truffle oil (optional)
- For the garlic butter finish
1 tbsp butter, melted
½ tsp garlic powder or paste
1 tsp chilli flakes
¾ tsp chaat masala
A few drops of truffle oil (optional)
Method
1. Sauté the chopped garlic and onion in ghee. Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt, and cook until the water evaporates and the mushrooms soften.
2. Blend everything with a little water into a smooth, thick paste.
3. Mix it with yoghurt, cheese, black pepper, chilli flakes, oregano, lemon juice, salt, and sugar.
4. In a bowl, add the marinade and the chicken thighs; coat well, and marinate overnight in the fridge (or at least two to three hours).
5. If you have an air fryer, spread it on the tray.
For air fryer: 180°C for 14 to 15 minutes.
For the oven: bake at 180°C for 25 to 27 minutes, then grill for two to three minutes to colour, until golden and cooked through. Rest for a couple of minutes.
If you don't have an oven or an air fryer, you can also cook the chicken in a frying pan for about seven to eight minutes on both sides on a medium flame.
6. Lastly, to make the garlic butter, mix melted butter, garlic, chilli flakes and chaat masala. Brush it all over the chicken and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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