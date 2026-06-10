Tired of eating dry pan-fried chicken? Try juicy, creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka recipe: 51g protein, 470 calories

If you are health-conscious and non-vegetarian, chicken is one of your best bets to include an adequate amount of protein in your daily diet. But traditional meal ideas can only give so many options. Then, there's the pan-fried version that, for many, turns out dry.

This creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka is a must-try. (representational image). (Unsplash )

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On June 9, chef and certified nutritionist Aathira Sethumadhavan shared a delicious and juicy recipe for chicken tikka that will instantly elevate your daily meals. According to her, the dish is called creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka, and it is the tastiest chicken tikka the chef has ever had.

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, she captioned the video, “Mushrooms blended and added to make a creamy, umami-packed marinade with the usual yoghurt-based tikka marinade, which keeps every bite of chicken thigh juicy, and also, a chatpata truffle garlic butter finish is the part you’ll keep coming back for.” Here's how to make the dish:

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{{^usCountry}} Creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Creamy garlic mushroom chicken tikka recipe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calories: 470 kcal per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calories: 470 kcal per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protein: 51g, per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein: 51g, per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carbs: 12g, per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carbs: 12g, per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fat: 24g, per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fat: 24g, per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Serves: 2 (200g to 220g per serving) Ingredients For the marinade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serves: 2 (200g to 220g per serving) Ingredients For the marinade {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 400g boneless chicken thigh (skinless) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 400g boneless chicken thigh (skinless) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 200g mushrooms (button + oyster mix, or any mushroom of choice) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 200g mushrooms (button + oyster mix, or any mushroom of choice) {{/usCountry}}

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4 to 5 garlic cloves, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 tsp ghee

100g Greek yoghurt or hung curd

30g grated mozzarella

2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp oregano or Italian seasoning

½ tsp black pepper powder

Salt, to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

A pinch of sugar

A drizzle of truffle oil (optional)

For the garlic butter finish

1 tbsp butter, melted

½ tsp garlic powder or paste

1 tsp chilli flakes

¾ tsp chaat masala

A few drops of truffle oil (optional)

Method

1. Sauté the chopped garlic and onion in ghee. Add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt, and cook until the water evaporates and the mushrooms soften.

2. Blend everything with a little water into a smooth, thick paste.

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3. Mix it with yoghurt, cheese, black pepper, chilli flakes, oregano, lemon juice, salt, and sugar.

4. In a bowl, add the marinade and the chicken thighs; coat well, and marinate overnight in the fridge (or at least two to three hours).

5. If you have an air fryer, spread it on the tray.

For air fryer: 180°C for 14 to 15 minutes.

For the oven: bake at 180°C for 25 to 27 minutes, then grill for two to three minutes to colour, until golden and cooked through. Rest for a couple of minutes.

If you don't have an oven or an air fryer, you can also cook the chicken in a frying pan for about seven to eight minutes on both sides on a medium flame.

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6. Lastly, to make the garlic butter, mix melted butter, garlic, chilli flakes and chaat masala. Brush it all over the chicken and enjoy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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