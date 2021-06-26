Try out this Vegetarian Chaat Ceviche and get a taste of South America

Ceviche is a South American dish that originated in Peru and is also known cebiche, seviche, or sebiche. This dish is usually made from raw sea food like fish, prawns, scallops, and such which are cured in fresh citrus with crunchy vegetables.

But what about those people who are vegetarian and wish to enjoy this delicious treat? This recipe for Mango Chaat Ceviche is perfect for those who wish to enjoy the delicious freshness of ceviche with the yummy richness of mangoes:

INGREDIENTS

Fresh Mangoes 500 gms

Avocado 500 gms

Water chestnut (tinned 150 gm)

Boiled potato 150 gm

Corn on the cob

Sorrel 25 gm

Sango radish 25 gm

Mustard cress 50 gm

Pea shoot 30 gm

Maldon salt flakes 05 gm

Mixed root chips 100 gm

Extra virgin olive oil 10 ml

FOR DRESSING

Yuzu juice 200ml

Onion chopped 50 gm

Ginger chopped 25 gm

Green chilly chopped 05 gm

Preserved lemon 15 gm

Honey 200 gm

Black salt 04 gm

Tabasco 10 ml

METHOD

Start with dressing first. Take chopped onion, ginger, and green chilly in a blender and add enough water to blend it to a runny consistency and blend.

Strain and collect the water for usage.

Finely chop the preserved lemon and keep aside in a mixing bowl.

Add honey, black salt, yuzu juice and strained water to preserve lemon and whisk to combine all the flavors.

Strain and refrigerate the dressing to keep it chilled.

Roast the corn on direct flame and take out the kernels.

Cut potato in cubes and fry in ghee to crisp texture.

Cut mango, water chestnut, and avocado into cubes and refrigerate to chilled temperature.

Combine cubes of all the vegetables and fruits in four chilled serving plates.

Top up with roasted corn kernels and pour the dressing equally in four plates.

Garnished with micro greens and mixed root chips.

Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and maldon salt flakes. Serve chilled.

(Chaat Ceviche recipe by Chef Himanshu Saini at Tresind Dubai)