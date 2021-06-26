Try out this Vegetarian Chaat Ceviche and get a taste of South America
Ceviche is a South American dish that originated in Peru and is also known cebiche, seviche, or sebiche. This dish is usually made from raw sea food like fish, prawns, scallops, and such which are cured in fresh citrus with crunchy vegetables.
But what about those people who are vegetarian and wish to enjoy this delicious treat? This recipe for Mango Chaat Ceviche is perfect for those who wish to enjoy the delicious freshness of ceviche with the yummy richness of mangoes:
INGREDIENTS
Fresh Mangoes 500 gms
Avocado 500 gms
Water chestnut (tinned 150 gm)
Boiled potato 150 gm
Corn on the cob
Sorrel 25 gm
Sango radish 25 gm
Mustard cress 50 gm
Pea shoot 30 gm
Maldon salt flakes 05 gm
Mixed root chips 100 gm
Extra virgin olive oil 10 ml
FOR DRESSING
Yuzu juice 200ml
Onion chopped 50 gm
Ginger chopped 25 gm
Green chilly chopped 05 gm
Preserved lemon 15 gm
Honey 200 gm
Black salt 04 gm
Tabasco 10 ml
METHOD
Start with dressing first. Take chopped onion, ginger, and green chilly in a blender and add enough water to blend it to a runny consistency and blend.
Strain and collect the water for usage.
Finely chop the preserved lemon and keep aside in a mixing bowl.
Add honey, black salt, yuzu juice and strained water to preserve lemon and whisk to combine all the flavors.
Strain and refrigerate the dressing to keep it chilled.
Roast the corn on direct flame and take out the kernels.
Cut potato in cubes and fry in ghee to crisp texture.
Cut mango, water chestnut, and avocado into cubes and refrigerate to chilled temperature.
Combine cubes of all the vegetables and fruits in four chilled serving plates.
Top up with roasted corn kernels and pour the dressing equally in four plates.
Garnished with micro greens and mixed root chips.
Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and maldon salt flakes. Serve chilled.
(Chaat Ceviche recipe by Chef Himanshu Saini at Tresind Dubai)