Try Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse if easy dessert recipes define your Sunday

Forget love, we’d rather fall in chocolate mousse and since we take our pleasures seriously, we are whipping up some Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse to tick off health for the weekend while satisfying our sweet tooth. Desserts are like feel good songs and if they are packed with health benefits, they definitely make us dance.

That's exactly what this Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse does, which is undoubtedly the perfect Sunday treat one could ask for. If you are up for an easy to make dessert recipe that you can try at home and surprise your someone special with yummy delights, check out this Peanut Butter Chocolate Mousse that takes less than half an hour to whip up.

Ingredients for mousse:

Cooking cream - 1 Cup

Sugar - 3-4 Tbsp.

Butter - 2 Tbsp.

Peanut butter - ½ Cup

Vanilla extracts - 1 Tsp.

Whipping cream - 2 Tbsp.

Ingredients for ganache:

Dark chocolate chopped - ½ Cup

Cooking cream - 3 Tbsp.

Butter - 1 Tsp.

Whipping cream - 2 Tbsp.

Assorted nuts chopped - 1 Tbsp.

Method:

In a pan add cream, sugar, butter and mix it well. cook in low flame till sugar and butter melts. Remove in mixing bowl. add peanut butter and mix it well to make smooth paste. Take another bowl take some ice and water and place the peanut butter mixture bowl on it to cool it down.

After mixture cools add vanilla essence and mix well. add whipping cream and mix well. keep aside. Take another bowl add dark chocolate, cream, butter and microwave for 1 min. take out and mix well. Add whipping cream mix well and cool it in ice water bowl. fill peanut butter mouse in one piping bag.

Filled chocolate ganache in another piping bag. take small glass pipe penut butter mouse on bottom of each glass. Pipe chocolate ganache on top of the mouse. garnish with assorted nuts and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi)

Benefits:

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.