Try These 5 Protein-Packed Rajma Recipes With Simple Ingredients For Tasty And Healthy Homemade Meals

Rajma has a special place in North Indian cooking, especially in the familiar rajma chawal combination. Kidney beans are native to Central and South America and reached South Asia through historical trade routes, later becoming a regular ingredient in Indian kitchens. Protein-packed rajma recipe variations build on the bean’s natural protein and fibre by pairing cooked rajma with ingredients such as paneer, Greek yoghurt, sprouts, and vegetables. The result is a range of dishes that can move beyond a standard curry while keeping the familiar earthy taste of rajma.

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Protein is needed for">Protein is needed for tissue repair, muscle growth, enzyme production, hormone formation, and immune function. Every cell uses protein for maintenance and repair, making adequate intake important throughout life. Healthy adults generally need at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram">0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day, while people who exercise regularly may need more depending on their activity level, body composition, and dietary goals. Rajma contributes plant protein along with fibre, iron, calcium, and other nutrients.

Raw dried rajma contains about 23–25 grams of protein per 100 grams">23–25 grams of protein per 100 grams, along with around 15 grams of dietary fibre. After soaking and cooking, the water content increases, so cooked rajma provides about 8–9 grams of protein per 100 grams">8–9 grams of protein per 100 grams. Proper soaking and thorough cooking are important because raw or undercooked kidney beans can contain naturally occurring compounds that may cause digestive problems. The cooked beans can then be used in curries, salads, wraps, bowls, and patties.

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{{^usCountry}} Monsoon weather makes rajma-based meals especially appealing because the beans work well in thick gravies and one-pot recipes served with rice or flatbreads. Protein-packed rajma recipe variations can increase protein further by adding paneer, Greek yoghurt, tofu, or sprouted lentils. These combinations also bring calcium, probiotics, healthy fats, and extra fibre to the meal. Spices such as cumin, ginger, garlic, coriander, and garam masala add plenty of flavour, making these recipes easy to enjoy as part of a balanced everyday diet. 5 Delicious And Protein-Packed Rajma Recipe Variations That Are A Must Try High-Protein Greek Yoghurt Rajma Salad Bowl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monsoon weather makes rajma-based meals especially appealing because the beans work well in thick gravies and one-pot recipes served with rice or flatbreads. Protein-packed rajma recipe variations can increase protein further by adding paneer, Greek yoghurt, tofu, or sprouted lentils. These combinations also bring calcium, probiotics, healthy fats, and extra fibre to the meal. Spices such as cumin, ginger, garlic, coriander, and garam masala add plenty of flavour, making these recipes easy to enjoy as part of a balanced everyday diet. 5 Delicious And Protein-Packed Rajma Recipe Variations That Are A Must Try High-Protein Greek Yoghurt Rajma Salad Bowl {{/usCountry}}

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Greek yoghurt adds protein">adds protein and a creamy texture to the rajma salad without using mayonnaise or heavy dressings. Lemon juice, roasted cumin, and herbs keep the dressing light while adding fresh flavour. Rajma provides plant protein and fibre, while cucumber, tomato, and onion add vitamins and crunch.

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approximately 320 kcal per serving

Protein: Approximately 18 g per serving

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rajma

½ cup plain Greek yoghurt

½ cucumber, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

¼ onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Instructions

Add cooked rajma, cucumber, tomato, onion, and coriander to a bowl. Whisk Greek yoghurt with lemon juice, cumin powder, pepper, and salt. Pour the dressing over the rajma mixture. Toss gently and refrigerate for 10 minutes before serving.

High-Protein Rajma Paneer Kebabs (Tikkis)

Rajma paneer kebabs are a useful way to turn leftover cooked kidney beans into a protein-rich snack or meal. Paneer increases the protein and calcium content">protein and calcium content, while rajma contributes fibre and complex carbohydrates. The kebabs can be pan-cooked with a small amount of oil instead of deep-fried.

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Quick view

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 3

Calories: Approximately 230 kcal per serving

Protein: Approximately 14 g per serving

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rajma

100g paneer, crumbled

1 small boiled potato

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coriander

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil

Instructions

Mash the cooked rajma and boiled potato together. Add paneer, ginger, chilli, coriander, and spices. Mix well and shape the mixture into small kebabs. Heat a non-stick pan and brush with oil. Cook the kebabs on both sides until golden. Serve with mint chutney or plain yoghurt.

Nutrient-Rich Palak Rajma Spinach And Kidney Bean Curry

Palak rajma brings two nutrient-rich ingredients together in a simple Indian curry. Spinach adds folate, vitamin A, vitamin K, and iron">folate, vitamin A, vitamin K, and iron, while rajma contributes protein, fibre, and minerals. Tomato, ginger, garlic, cumin, and coriander create a savoury gravy without needing excessive oil.

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approximately 250 kcal per serving

Protein: Approximately 13 g per serving

Ingredients

1½ cups cooked rajma

3 cups fresh spinach

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

4 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

2 teaspoons oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Instructions

Blanch spinach for 2 minutes and blend into a smooth puree. Heat oil and add cumin seeds. Add onion, ginger, and garlic and cook until lightly golden. Add tomatoes and cook until soft. Add turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Stir in spinach puree and cook for 5 minutes. Add cooked rajma and a little water. Simmer for 10 minutes and finish with garam masala.

High-Protein Rajma And Sprouted Moong Chaat

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Sprouted moong adds extra plant protein, fibre, folate, and minerals">plant protein, fibre, folate, and mineralshttps://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6627095/ to cooked rajma. Fresh tomato, cucumber, coriander, and lemon give the chaat a crisp texture and tangy taste. The simple lemon dressing also provides vitamin C, which helps the body absorb non-heme iron from plant foods.

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approximately 270 kcal per serving

Protein: Approximately 15 g per serving

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rajma

1 cup lightly steamed sprouted moong

½ cucumber, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

¼ onion, chopped

1 tablespoon coriander

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

¼ teaspoon chaat masala

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Instructions

Steam the sprouts for 3–5 minutes and allow them to cool. Combine rajma, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, onion, and coriander. Add lemon juice and spices. Mix gently and serve immediately.

Creamy Rajma And Tofu Bhurji Wrap

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Rajma and tofu make a strong plant-based protein combination for a quick wrap filling. Tofu provides complete plant protein">plant protein, while rajma adds fibre and complex carbohydrates. A small amount of plant-based yoghurt creates a creamy texture, while onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices bring freshness and flavour.

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: Approximately 340 kcal per serving

Protein: Approximately 20 g per serving

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rajma

150g firm tofu, crumbled

2 whole-wheat rotis

1 small onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon coriander powder

2 tablespoons unsweetened plant-based yoghurt

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander

Instructions

Heat oil and add cumin seeds. Add onion, ginger-garlic paste, and green chilli. Cook until the onion softens. Add tomato, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Stir in crumbled tofu and cooked rajma. Mash a small portion of the rajma while mixing. Cook for 5–7 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in plant-based yoghurt. Spread the filling over whole-wheat rotis and roll into wraps.

FAQs

Which protein-packed rajma recipe is best for weight management?

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High-protein Greek yoghurt rajma salad bowl and rajma and sprouted moong chaat are useful choices because both provide protein and fibre with fresh vegetables.

Can rajma and tofu be combined in a high-protein meal?

Yes. Creamy rajma and tofu bhurji wrap combines two plant protein sources and can provide around 20g protein per serving.

How should rajma be prepared before making these recipes?

Protein-packed rajma recipes should use properly soaked and thoroughly cooked kidney beans to improve texture and reduce naturally occurring compounds found in raw beans.