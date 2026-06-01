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    Healthy South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar, A Nourishing Protein-Packed Dish With Vegetables And Spices

    Sambar with drumstick and tomato combines lentils, vegetables, tamarind, and spices to create a flavourful South Indian curry enjoyed with rice, idli, and dosa.

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 1:10 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Sambar with Drumstick and Tomato is one of the most popular South Indian dal recipes, prepared using toor dal, vegetables, tamarind, and a fragrant spice blend. Originating from the southern states of India, this versatile curry is served with rice, idli, dosa, vada, and many other regional dishes. The combination of vegetables, lentils, and spices creates a meal that remains a staple in homes throughout the year.

    South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar (Freepik)
    South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar (Freepik)

    Drumsticks contribute Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds that support everyday wellness. Tomatoes provide antioxidants, Vitamin C">antioxidants, Vitamin C, and natural sweetness that balance the tanginess of tamarind. Toor dal adds protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates">protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making sambar a valuable part of a balanced meal. Ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, curry leaves, and mustard seeds contribute flavour while adding beneficial plant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dish.

    The preparation begins with cooked toor dal combined with drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind extract, and sambar powder. A tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and spices is then added to enhance the aroma. The result is a golden-orange curry with a smooth lentil base, soft vegetables, and a tangy-spicy flavour profile. The combination of creamy dal and vegetable pieces creates a texture that pairs beautifully with both rice and breakfast dishes.

    Drumstick and tomato sambar is generally thicker and contains larger vegetable pieces, making it suitable for meals with rice. Rice sambar often has a richer consistency and more vegetables. Idli sambar is usually thinner and slightly milder, allowing it to soak into soft idlis easily. Dosa sambar tends to be lighter and more pourable to complement crisp dosas. While the base ingredients remain similar, each variation is adjusted to suit the dish it accompanies.

    Drumstick Tomato Sambar vs Regular Sambar

    Feature

    Drumstick Tomato Sambar

    Regular Sambar

    Main Vegetables

    Drumstick and tomato are the key ingredients

    Can include pumpkin, brinjal, radish, carrots, okra, or mixed vegetables

    Protein Content

    High due to toor dal base

    High due to toor dal base

    Fibre Content

    Higher because drumsticks add extra fibre

    Depends on the vegetables used

    Vitamin C

    Higher from drumsticks and tomatoes

    Varies according to ingredients

    Calcium Content

    Higher due to drumsticks

    Moderate

    Iron Content

    Good source from drumsticks and lentils

    Moderate to good

    Taste Profile

    Tangy, slightly sweet, and earthy

    Can range from tangy to mildly sweet depending on vegetables

    Texture

    Soft drumsticks with smooth dal consistency

    Varies from chunky to smooth

    Colour

    Bright orange-red from tomatoes and spices

    Usually yellow-orange or brownish-orange

    Aroma

    Fresh tomato aroma with South Indian spices

    Depends on vegetable combination and sambar powder

    Best Paired With

    Rice, idli, dosa, and vada

    Rice, idli, dosa, uttapam, and pongal

    Summer Suitability

    Excellent due to lighter vegetable profile and tangy flavour

    Depends on the vegetables used

    Digestive Benefits

    Enhanced by drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind, and spices

    Good due to lentils, vegetables, and spices

    Nutritional Highlight

    Rich in fibre, Vitamin C, calcium, and plant protein

    Balanced source of protein, fibre, and vegetables

    Ideal For

    People looking for a vegetable-rich, nutrient-packed sambar

    Those who enjoy a variety of seasonal vegetables

    Quick Facts About Drumstick Tomato Sambar

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 30 minutes

    Servings: 4–5

    Calories: Approx. 140 per serving

    Cuisine: South Indian

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Best Paired With: Rice, Idli, Dosa

    Texture: Smooth with soft vegetables

    Authentic Drumstick Tomato Sambar Recipe

    Tender drumsticks, juicy tomatoes, protein-rich lentils, and aromatic spices combine beautifully in this classic South Indian favourite.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup toor dal
    • 2 drumsticks, cut into pieces
    • 2 tomatoes, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon tamarind pulp
    • 2 tablespoons sambar powder
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • Salt to taste
    • 5 cups water

    For Tempering

    • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
    • 8 curry leaves
    • 1 pinch hing
    • 2 dried red chillies
    • 1 tablespoon oil

    Method

    1. Pressure cook toor dal with turmeric until soft. Mash lightly.
    2. Cook drumsticks and tomatoes in water until tender.
    3. Mix tamarind pulp, sambar powder, and salt into the vegetables.
    4. Combine cooked dal with the vegetable mixture and simmer for 10 minutes.
    5. Heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and red chillies.
    6. Pour the tempering over the sambar and mix well before serving.

    Smart Ways to Make Sambar More Nutritious

    1. Pumpkin, carrots, radish, bottle gourd, and brinjal increase fibre, vitamins, and variety.
    2. Fresh coriander adds flavour, antioxidants, and visual appeal.
    3. Freshly ground spices provide better aroma and flavour.
    4. Drumsticks contribute additional fibre, calcium, and Vitamin C.
    5. Combining toor dal with moong dal can enhance texture and nutritional diversity.
    6. Curry leaves contribute plant compounds and enhance flavour.
    7. Brown rice increases fibre intake compared to white rice.

    Nutritional Profile of Drumstick Tomato Sambar

    Sambar combines lentils, vegetables, tamarind, and spices to provide protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a balanced meal.

    Nutrient

    Approx. Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    140 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    20 g

    Protein

    7 g

    Fat

    3 g

    Fibre

    6 g

    Vitamin C

    Moderate

    Calcium

    60 mg

    Potassium

    320 mg

    FAQs

    Why are drumsticks commonly used in sambar?

    Yes, drumsticks add flavour, texture, and valuable nutrients while absorbing the spices beautifully.

    Which dal is best for sambar?

    Toor dal is the most commonly used lentil for authentic sambar.

    Can sambar be prepared without tamarind?

    Yes, though tamarind provides the characteristic tangy flavour.

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