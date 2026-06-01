Healthy South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar, A Nourishing Protein-Packed Dish With Vegetables And Spices

Sambar with Drumstick and Tomato is one of the most popular South Indian dal recipes, prepared using toor dal, vegetables, tamarind, and a fragrant spice blend. Originating from the southern states of India, this versatile curry is served with rice, idli, dosa, vada, and many other regional dishes. The combination of vegetables, lentils, and spices creates a meal that remains a staple in homes throughout the year. South Indian Drumstick And Tomato Sambar (Freepik)

Drumsticks contribute Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and plant compounds that support everyday wellness. Tomatoes provide antioxidants, Vitamin C">antioxidants, Vitamin C, and natural sweetness that balance the tanginess of tamarind. Toor dal adds protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates">protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making sambar a valuable part of a balanced meal. Ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, fenugreek, curry leaves, and mustard seeds contribute flavour while adding beneficial plant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dish.

The preparation begins with cooked toor dal combined with drumsticks, tomatoes, tamarind extract, and sambar powder. A tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, hing, and spices is then added to enhance the aroma. The result is a golden-orange curry with a smooth lentil base, soft vegetables, and a tangy-spicy flavour profile. The combination of creamy dal and vegetable pieces creates a texture that pairs beautifully with both rice and breakfast dishes.

Drumstick and tomato sambar is generally thicker and contains larger vegetable pieces, making it suitable for meals with rice. Rice sambar often has a richer consistency and more vegetables. Idli sambar is usually thinner and slightly milder, allowing it to soak into soft idlis easily. Dosa sambar tends to be lighter and more pourable to complement crisp dosas. While the base ingredients remain similar, each variation is adjusted to suit the dish it accompanies.