Try These No-Maida Steamed Momo Recipes With Healthy Flour Alternatives For A Light And Delicious Homemade Snack

Steamed momos are known for their soft outer layer, juicy fillings, and savoury flavour, but maida is not the only flour you have to use to make this wholesome dish. Whole-wheat flour, ragi, and multigrain flour can be used as alternatives to refined flour in homemade steamed momos. Originating from the Himalayan region and closely associated with Tibetan and Nepali cuisines, momos have become a favourite street snack across India. Steaming requires little to no added oil, making the cooking method a useful alternative to frying.

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Healthy steamed momo variations can be prepared with different fillings to suit vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. Cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, spinach, and bell peppers add dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and different textures. Paneer and tofu can increase the protein content of vegetarian momos, while lean chicken can be used for a protein-rich non-vegetarian version. During the monsoon, freshly steamed homemade momos paired with a coriander, mint, or tomato-based chutney can make an enjoyable snack.

Replacing maida with whole wheat or other whole-grain flours can increase the fibre and micronutrient content of the wrapper. Fibre-rich grains generally digest more slowly than refined flour and may contribute to steadier blood glucose responses. Vegetable fillings add further dietary fibre, while protein sources such as paneer, tofu, and chicken can make the meal more nutritionally balanced.

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{{^usCountry}} No-maida steamed momo can also be customised according to individual dietary needs. Ragi adds calcium and fibre, while whole wheat provides complex carbohydrates and several micronutrients. The combination of a soft whole-grain wrapper, seasoned vegetables, herbs, and protein-rich fillings creates plenty of flavour and texture without relying on deep-frying. 5 No-Maida Steamed Momo Recipes for a Nutritious Homemade Snack Whole Wheat Vegetable Momos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No-maida steamed momo can also be customised according to individual dietary needs. Ragi adds calcium and fibre, while whole wheat provides complex carbohydrates and several micronutrients. The combination of a soft whole-grain wrapper, seasoned vegetables, herbs, and protein-rich fillings creates plenty of flavour and texture without relying on deep-frying. 5 No-Maida Steamed Momo Recipes for a Nutritious Homemade Snack Whole Wheat Vegetable Momos {{/usCountry}}

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Whole Wheat Vegetable Momos replace refined flour with whole wheat flour and use a colourful mixture of cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers. Whole wheat provides more dietary fibre than refined flour, while the vegetables contribute vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. Steaming also keeps the amount of added oil minimal.

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Quick View

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3–4

Cooking Method: Steaming

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon salt

Water as required

For the filling:

½ cup finely chopped cabbage

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup finely chopped bell pepper

2 tablespoons spring onion greens

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste



Instructions

Combine whole wheat flour and salt and gradually add water to prepare a firm, smooth dough. Cover the dough and allow it to rest for 15–20 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and briefly sauté ginger and the chopped vegetables. Add black pepper and salt, mix well, and allow the filling to cool. Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a thin circle. Place a spoonful of vegetable filling in the centre and carefully seal the edges. Arrange the momos in a greased steamer without overcrowding. Steam Whole Wheat Vegetable Momos for 10–12 minutes or until the wrappers are properly cooked.

Ragi Paneer Momo

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Ragi Paneer Momo combines finger millet with paneer for a no-maida momo variation containing fibre, calcium, and protein. Ragi is naturally gluten-free, although additional flour may be needed to improve wrapper flexibility. Paneer adds protein and creates a soft, mildly seasoned filling.

Quick View

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Cooking Method: Steaming

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients



For the dough:

¾ cup ragi flour

¼ cup whole wheat flour

Pinch of salt

Water as required

For the filling:

1 cup crumbled paneer

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup finely chopped bell pepper

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste



Instructions

Combine ragi flour, whole wheat flour, and salt. Gradually add water and knead into a manageable dough. Mix paneer, carrot, bell pepper, ginger, black pepper, and salt in a bowl. Divide the dough and carefully roll each portion into a small wrapper. Add the paneer filling and seal the edges securely. Place the momos inside a greased steamer. Steam Ragi Paneer Momos for 10–12 minutes or until properly cooked.

Multigrain Tofu Momos

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Multigrain Tofu Momos bring together a fibre-containing multigrain wrapper and a protein-rich tofu filling. Tofu provides plant-based protein, while vegetables add fibre and micronutrients, making these momos suitable for those seeking a plant-based no-maida option.

Quick View

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 12 minutes

Servings: 3–4

Cooking Method: Steaming

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 cup multigrain flour

½ teaspoon salt

Water as required

For the filling:

1 cup crumbled firm tofu

½ cup finely chopped cabbage

¼ cup grated carrot

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste



Instructions

Mix multigrain flour and salt and knead with water to prepare a firm dough. Cover and rest the dough for approximately 20 minutes. Heat oil and briefly cook the ginger, cabbage, and carrot. Add crumbled tofu, black pepper, and salt and mix well. Roll small portions of dough into thin wrappers. Add the tofu filling and seal each momo carefully. Steam Multigrain Tofu Momos for 10–12 minutes or until the wrappers are cooked.

Whole Wheat Chicken Momos

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Whole Wheat Chicken Momos combine a fibre-rich atta wrapper with lean minced chicken for a protein-rich steamed snack. Chicken provides high-quality protein and essential amino acids, while cabbage and carrots add vegetables to the filling.

Quick View



Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3–4

Cooking Method: Steaming

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients



For the dough:

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon salt

Water as required

For the filling:

200 g minced chicken

¼ cup finely chopped cabbage

¼ cup grated carrot

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oil

Salt to taste



Instructions

Knead whole wheat flour, salt, and water into a firm dough and rest for 20 minutes. Combine minced chicken, cabbage, carrot, ginger, black pepper, oil, and salt. Divide the dough and roll each portion into a thin circular wrapper. Add a small portion of chicken filling and seal the edges securely. Arrange the momos in a greased steamer. Steam Whole Wheat Chicken Momos until the chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 74°C and the wrappers are properly cooked. Serve Whole Wheat Chicken Momos immediately after steaming.

Jowar Spinach Momos

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Jowar Spinach Momos combine sorghum flour with spinach and mixed vegetables for another no-maida variation. Jowar contributes fibre and minerals, while spinach provides folate and other micronutrients. Whole wheat flour can be added to make the jowar-based wrapper easier to shape.

Quick View

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 12 minutes

Servings: 3

Cooking Method: Steaming

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients

For the dough:

¾ cup jowar flour

¼ cup whole wheat flour

Pinch of salt

Water as required

For the filling:

1 cup finely chopped spinach

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup finely chopped cabbage

1 teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste



Instructions

Mix jowar flour, whole wheat flour, and salt in a bowl. Gradually add water and knead into a manageable dough. Combine spinach, carrot, cabbage, ginger, black pepper, and salt. Divide the dough and carefully roll each portion into a small wrapper. Place the vegetable filling in the centre and seal the edges. Arrange the momos inside a greased steamer. Steam Jowar Spinach Momos for 10–12 minutes or until properly cooked.

FAQs

Which flour is best for making no-maida steamed momos?

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Whole wheat flour is one of the easiest options for no-maida steamed momos because the dough is easier to roll and shape than many gluten-free flours.

Are no-maida steamed momos healthier than regular momos?

No-maida steamed momos made with whole-grain flours can provide more fibre and certain micronutrients than refined-flour versions, but overall nutrition depends on the filling and portion size.

Can no-maida steamed momos be made with ragi or jowar flour?

No-maida steamed momos can include ragi or jowar flour, although combining these flours with whole wheat can improve dough elasticity and make shaping easier.