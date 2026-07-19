Try this delicious kung pao chicken noodles with 52g protein and 450 calories per serving: See step-by-step preparation

We all look for something special to try on the weekends, but for those among us counting their calories, finding viable options that are also delicious is not easy.

Aathira Sethumadhavan's Kung Pao chicken noodles recipe uses Shirataki noodles. (@aathirasethumadhavan/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 18, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan offered a potential solution to the problem with her protein-loaded Kung Pao chicken noodles recipe.

“When you can have both the Indo-Chinese and the gains, why not? This one gives you both effortlessly, and it comes together in under half an hour,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The recipe below serves two, with each serving weighing approximately 370 grams and containing only 450 calories. The breakdown of the nutritional content of each serving is as follows:

Calories - 450

Protein - 52 grams

Carbohydrates - 25 grams

Fat - 15 grams

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Ingredients for Kung Pao chicken noodles

Oil – 2 tsp

Ginger garlic, minced – 1 tbsp

Dry red chillies, diced – 4 to 5

Roasted peanuts – 30g (~3 tbsp)

Onion, sliced – 1 medium

Chicken mince – 400g (or paneer, tofu or soya mince)

Soy sauce – 2 tbsp

Oyster sauce – 1 tbsp (optional)

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Vinegar – 1 tbsp

Salt and pepper – to taste

Cornflour – 1 tsp, mixed with 2 tbsp water

Shirataki noodles – 200g (1 packet), rinsed and drained

Spring onion greens, sliced – ¼ cup

Method of preparation

Heat the oil in a pan, then add the minced ginger and garlic. Sauté the ingredients till fragrant. Add the dry red chillies and roasted peanuts into the pan, and toast lightly. Add the sliced onions and cook till they turn golden brown. Next, add the chicken mince into the mix and break it up well. Season the ingredients in the pan with soy sauce, oyster sauce, salt, pepper, honey and vinegar. Mix everything really well. Now pour in the cornflour slurry and cook the chicken on a high flame for 10 to 15 minutes, till the chicken is done and the sauce coats everything. Add the rinsed and drained shirataki noodles into the pan, followed by the spring onion greens. Mix well and serve hot.

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