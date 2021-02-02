Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious

Fresh cookies, warm milk on a chilly evening, can you think of a better combination? We bet, you can’t. But the only problem in this combination is the fresh cookies part. One would think that making cookies can be quite difficult but that is not the case with the recipe that we are going to share with you today.

Thin mint cookies are one of the most delicious dessert options that are out there and are easy to bake as well. The best part about this simple recipe is that you can make it all year long and can also tweak it a little bit and you will still get a delectable result. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive right into it. Do you have your baker’s hat on?

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

1 tbsp of cacao powder

3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp melted coconut oil

10 drops of peppermint oil

Pinch of salt

For the sauce:

One cup of dark chocolate chips

1 tbsp coconut oil

Few drops of peppermint oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. While that is happening, in a large bowl mix almond flour and coconut flour. If you don’t have them, you can use one cup of all-purpose flour instead. Mix them with cacao powder, maple syrup, coconut oil, peppermint oil and salt. Once you get the consistency of dough, keep it in the freezer for 5 minutes. If the dough doesn’t hold together then add more maple syrup or coconut oil.

For the next step, form a ball of the dough using your hands and roll it, so that it becomes quite thin. Use a small circular cookie cutter and place the rounds on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Keep combining the leftover dough and rolling out until all the dough is used. Finally, bake the cookies for 10 minutes and let them cool.

Then we shift on to making the chocolate sauce. For that, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a double boiler or microwave. Add in a few drops of peppermint oil (taste test, don’t want it to be too much since the cookies have peppermint in them too). Then, cover cooled cookies in melted chocolate and add to the parchment paper-lined baking sheet again and freeze until chocolate hardens.

And you are ready with the delicious thin mint chocolate cookies.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ wellthybelly)

