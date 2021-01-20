Deepika Padukone loves to bake cookies, here's how you can also make them
- In a recent Instagram story, Deepika Padukone shared that she is more fond of baking than cooking and she loves to bake cookies the most. So today, we are going to share with you a simple recipe of chocolate chip cookies that will melt in your mouth.
Recently, the Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account where her fans enquired about the favourite dish that the actor prepares. To this Deepika responded by saying that she is more fond of baking than cooking and she also mentioned that she loves to bake cookies.
Warm gooey cookies are an instant mood booster. Fresh out of the oven cookies that have the perfect amount of sweet and ample chocolate chips which melt as soon as they touch your tongue is a feeling that words can't do justice to. These cookies work as the perfect dessert or you can relish them with your evening tea as well.
Today, we will be sharing with you the steps to make these delectable cookies. It is an extremely easy recipe and you don't have to be a professional baker to get the desired results. Disclaimer: The end result might make you the designated cookie baker at your home.
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/2 cup unsalted butter
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 egg yolks
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
flakey sea salt
Steps for preparing the cookies:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Celcius. While that is happening, in a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, regular salt, and baking soda nicely and keep it aside.
For the next step, beat the butter, brown sugar, sugar and powdered sugar in a bowl until you get a fluffy consistency. To this mixture, add egg yolks, egg and the vanilla extract and beat them again until you have a fluffier consistency.
Now, you will have to slowly add the dry ingredients to it and mix them together until just blended. Add the chocolate chips and fold them in the dough.
Finally, spoon out about a tablespoon of dough onto the baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing them 1 inch apart. Sprinkle cookies with flakey salt.
Bake them for 10-12 minutes and enjoy.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/recipesworthyourtime)
