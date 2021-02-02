IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious
Thin mint chocolate cookies(Instagram/ wellthybelly )
Thin mint chocolate cookies(Instagram/ wellthybelly )
recipe

Try this easy to bake thin mint chocolate cookies recipes, these are delicious

  • Looking for a new dessert recipe? These easy to bake cookies are what you need. The thin mint chocolate cookies make for the perfect evening snack with your tea.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Fresh cookies, warm milk on a chilly evening, can you think of a better combination? We bet, you can’t. But the only problem in this combination is the fresh cookies part. One would think that making cookies can be quite difficult but that is not the case with the recipe that we are going to share with you today.

Thin mint cookies are one of the most delicious dessert options that are out there and are easy to bake as well. The best part about this simple recipe is that you can make it all year long and can also tweak it a little bit and you will still get a delectable result. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive right into it. Do you have your baker’s hat on?

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

1 tbsp of cacao powder

3 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp melted coconut oil

10 drops of peppermint oil

Pinch of salt


For the sauce:

One cup of dark chocolate chips

1 tbsp coconut oil

Few drops of peppermint oil

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. While that is happening, in a large bowl mix almond flour and coconut flour. If you don’t have them, you can use one cup of all-purpose flour instead. Mix them with cacao powder, maple syrup, coconut oil, peppermint oil and salt. Once you get the consistency of dough, keep it in the freezer for 5 minutes. If the dough doesn’t hold together then add more maple syrup or coconut oil.

For the next step, form a ball of the dough using your hands and roll it, so that it becomes quite thin. Use a small circular cookie cutter and place the rounds on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Keep combining the leftover dough and rolling out until all the dough is used. Finally, bake the cookies for 10 minutes and let them cool.

Then we shift on to making the chocolate sauce. For that, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a double boiler or microwave. Add in a few drops of peppermint oil (taste test, don’t want it to be too much since the cookies have peppermint in them too). Then, cover cooled cookies in melted chocolate and add to the parchment paper-lined baking sheet again and freeze until chocolate hardens.

And you are ready with the delicious thin mint chocolate cookies.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ wellthybelly)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cookie dessert recipes
app
Close
Mushroom soup recipe(Instagram/ emys.cravings )
Mushroom soup recipe(Instagram/ emys.cravings )
recipe

Try this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup that tastes just like restaurant

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Just as a spoon of warm creamy mushroom soup will go in your mouth on a winter evening, your taste buds will take a ride to the flavour town, that is the magic of this simple recipe of creamy mushroom soup. Do try it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stew(Instagram/HawaHassan)
Stew(Instagram/HawaHassan)
recipe

From Grandma to you: A comforting chicken-coconut and potato stew

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In Bibi’s Kitchen features dishes from women around Africa, including this standout Somali recipe for digaag qumbe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Try making these Michelin star chef approved prawn potstickers at home

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Chef Andrew Wong is first in the U.K. to win two Michelin stars for a Chinese restaurant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later(Instagram/@ vere_nofussjustfood)
Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later(Instagram/@ vere_nofussjustfood)
recipe

Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares ingredients of her favourite DIY mask(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares ingredients of her favourite DIY mask(Instagram/egupta)
recipe

Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns(Instagram/@ woon.heng)
Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns(Instagram/@ woon.heng)
recipe

Recipe: Give your Sunday binge a fluffy, soft twist with pan fried steamed buns

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Looking for a delicious holiday recipe? Try these amazingly crunchy pan-fried steamed buns which are sure to leave you drooling for more
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor shares her breakfast smoothie recipe(Instagram/sonamkapoor and unsplash)
Sonam Kapoor shares her breakfast smoothie recipe(Instagram/sonamkapoor and unsplash)
recipe

Sonam Kapoor shares her delicious breakfast smoothie recipe, would you try it?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor recently shared the recipe of her wholesome delectable breakfast smoothie that gives nutrition and energy to get on with your day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat(Instagram/ butternutbakery)
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat(Instagram/ butternutbakery)
recipe

Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Craving a little something sweet in the afternoon or just 24/7 like we do? Move over chocolate crunch bars and try this perfect snack of healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls that are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. Check out the recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia(Unsplash)
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia(Unsplash)
recipe

Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:47 PM IST
From Tokyo to Singapore, olive oil has gone from a rejected item to most loved item in dishes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets(Instagram/chef.midox)
Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets(Instagram/chef.midox)
recipe

Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • Sink your teeth into the goodness of nutrition with these 'berry' delicious raspberry tartlets that are soft, delicate and sweet enough to lift up your mood in a jiffy. Recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars(Instagram/ lifebygabb)
Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars(Instagram/ lifebygabb)
recipe

Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe of mouthwatering apple spice blondie bars that are loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food(Instagram/ lifebybaneet)
Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food(Instagram/ lifebybaneet)
recipe

Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:03 AM IST
  • Drooling at the thought of soft cookies with flakey oats and chocolate chips? Here’s a super simple recipe to bake your own oatmeal choc chip cookies and sink your teeth into their chewy texture to brush aside mid-week blues with these health benefits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu celebrates on the last day of Rashmi Rocket with aate ka halwa(Instagram/taapsee)
Taapsee Pannu celebrates on the last day of Rashmi Rocket with aate ka halwa(Instagram/taapsee)
recipe

Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has been training really hard for her film Rashmi Rocket and on the night before the last day of shoot, the actor celebrated her journey with delicious aate ka halwa. Here's how you can also make it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
72nd Republic Day(Instagram/justanordinaryfoodblogger)
72nd Republic Day(Instagram/justanordinaryfoodblogger)
recipe

Republic Day 2021: Interesting recipes to try out on this R-day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Republic Day is celebrated with much fervour across the nation, and while one may not be able to go out as much due to the novel coronavirus and engage in festivities, these tricoloured recipes will surely add some colour to your Republic Day, read on:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese(Instagram/ sara.haven))
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese(Instagram/ sara.haven))
recipe

Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • A bowl of cauliflower-based alfredo with macaroni and cheese or caulifredo mac n’ cheese makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP