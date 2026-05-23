Try this one-pot, high-protein creamy chicken noodles with 51g protein and just 600 calories. Recipe inside

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially when you are looking for recipes that provide the right amount of nutrients. Lowering calories while increasing protein, healthy carbs and fat can be a little difficult. But worry not, we have just the recipe for you.

A high-protein creamy chicken noodle recipe with only 600 calories. (Pinterest (Representative image) )

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Also Read | Try this refreshing, tangy chilled jeera water by chef Kunal Kapoor that soothes the stomach with every sip. Recipe

Creamy chicken noodle recipe

On May 22, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, who often tests viral recipes on Instagram, shared a high-protein, creamy chicken noodle recipe with 600 calories, 51g of protein, 16g of fat, and 61g of carbs. The recipe was originally shared by a content creator, Ganesh Mehta.

The dish is a one-pot recipe that begins by boiling noodles with fresh aromatics like onion, garlic, and peppers until tender. A signature creamy sauce is created by blending cooked tomatoes, dried chillies, and cashews with a splash of the starchy cooking water. To boost the protein content, air-fried chicken is incorporated into the pan. Here's how you can make it at home:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Egg noodles (or any other kind) 60g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Egg noodles (or any other kind) 60g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 200g of chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 200g of chicken {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1/2 an onion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1/2 an onion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1/2 a capsicum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1/2 a capsicum {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One chilli chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One chilli chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two cloves of garlic diced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two cloves of garlic diced {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tomato {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tomato {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two dried red chillies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two dried red chillies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 15g cashews Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 15g cashews Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: In a pan, add the uncooked egg noodles along with chopped onions, capsicum, chilli, and garlic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: In a pan, add the uncooked egg noodles along with chopped onions, capsicum, chilli, and garlic. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 2: Add one sliced tomato and two dried red chillies to the pan.

Step 3: Add two cups of water (300ml in total).

Step 4: Now, turn on the heat, add some salt, and cover the pan with a lid. Let everything cook until the noodles are tender. It will take about 10 minutes.

Step 5: Once the tomatoes are cooked, remove them and the red chillies, put them into the blender jar, and add 15g (approximately eight pieces) of cashews with a cup of the noodle water. Blend everything into a smooth, creamy sauce.

Step 6: If there is too much water left in the pan while cooking the noodles, drain it. If it gets dry, add a bit more hot water.

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Step 7: Now, pour the sauce back into the pan and mix everything well.

Step 8: Take 200g of chicken thigh pieces and marinate them in your choice of seasonings. After one hour, air-fry the chicken pieces.

Step 9: Add the air-fried chicken to the pan. Let the noodles cook on a low flame for five minutes.

Step 10: Finally, sprinkle some mixed herbs on top, and your no-oil, high-protein, creamy noodles are ready.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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