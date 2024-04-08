Ugadi 2024: New Year festivities are incomplete without Mango Pachadi; recipe inside

Ugadi 2024: This is that time of the year when the cold harsh winter seaosn gets over and the spring comes in. This is also the start of harvest season in India. New Year festivities are marked with a number of rituals in various parts of the country. While West Bengal celebrates Poila Boishak, Maharashtra observes Gudi Padwa, Ugadi or Yugadi is observed by the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi is a special festival of many parts of South India. It is believed that Lord Brahma created the Universe of this special day. As we gear up to celebrate Ugadi on April 9, here is a simple recipe for making Mango Pachadi at home. (Unsplash)

On this day, the cycle of sixty years – Samvatsara – starts. People observe the day by taking an oil bath and consuming neem leaves. Mango Pachadi is a significant preparation for Ugadi celebrations. It is made with unripe mangoes, and it is mandatory to be consumed on the auspicious day of Yugadi. The dish is sweet, salty and sour in taste – symbolic of the complexities of life and what the new year has in store for us. As we gear up to celebrate Ugadi on April 9, here is a simple recipe for making Mango Pachadi at home.

Ingredients:

1 Raw mango, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 cup Scraped coconut

2 tablespoons Mustard seeds

2 Green chillies

1 cup Yogurt

To taste Salt

A pinch Sugar

Method:

In one cup of water, first boil the mango and keep it aside. Then grind coconut, green chillies and mustard seeds into a fine paste with sufficient amount of water. In a pan, add the boiled mangoes and the fine paste and boil for about a minute. Reduce the flame and add yoghurt to it and cook for some time till everything mixes together. Switch off the flame and add salt and sugar and mix everything together.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)