Valentine's Day special recipe: Impress your lady love this Propose Day by baking heart-shaped red velvet cake

After marking the first day of Valentine's Day, Rose Day, on February 7, lovebirds across the world are getting ready to celebrate Propose Day which falls on February 8 and as the name suggests, lovers express their sincere feelings to their partner or someone they have a crush on while many even pop the question to their partner on this day and promise them a bond that lasts forever. Starting February 7, the Valentine's Week commences with the Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine’s Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each year, Valentine's Day happens to be a good opportunity or excuse to confess your feelings to your crush or romantic partner and whisper sweet nothings in your own intimate way. “Standing with her favourite red velvet cake he never failed to impress her” but if you want to take your surprise game a notch higher this Propose Day of Valentine Week, here's how to impress your lady love by baking a heart-shaped red velvet cake.

Ingredients:

Red velvet sponge mix – 100gms

Whipped cream – 75gms

Cheese mascarpone – 15gms

Cream cheese – 20gms

Icing sugar – 15gms

Sugar syrup – 15ml

White chocolate compound – 30gms

Cardamom powder – 1 gm

Method:

Starting with the soft sponge cake, take around 100gms of red velvet pre mix and add water and oil until it gets into a semi-liquid batter. Mix it thoroughly and make sure there are no lumps in it. While making the batter, preheat the oven for 5 mins at 180 degrees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once your batter is ready, take a cake pan and grease it with a thin layer of melted unsalted butter. Once done, pour the batter and let it set for a minute. Once done, insert the cake pan in the microwave and let it bake for 8-10 minutes at 180 degrees.

While the cake is being baked, or the frosting, mix 15gms of cheese mascarpone, 20gms of cream cheese, 75gms of whipped cream, 1gm cardamom powder and 15gms of icing sugar. Mix it until it turns into a smooth, airy and light cream frosting.

Now that the cake has been baked, take it out of the microwave and let it cool. Once done, take the sponge cake out of the pan and let it set on butter paper. Now, cut the cake into a heart shape and cover it with the frosting prepared before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Time to garnish the soft mouthwatering red velvet cake. Take some red velvet crumbles and sprinkle them on one side of the cake and white chocolate crumbles on the other end. Once done, you can add some white edible pearl chocolate and your special red velvet cake with edible pearls is ready to be served!

(Recipe by Chef Sharata Kumar Das)