Veg Burger to spice up all the summer evenings. Recipe inside

What to eat for evenings is the general dilemma we face on a daily basis. While some take a stroll nearby and enjoy a dish of street food, some stay back home and scroll through food delivery apps, confused what to order. But, in most cases, we end up having food items that cause a large calorie intake and further leads to harm to the body.

Burgers are a favourite. The food items, however, carry the reputation of being extremely rich in calories. However, what if we said that you can make your own burger at home, with the natural spices and make them healthy as well as tasty? We have the perfect recipe here from Chef Jeethu Thampi Kandathil, Head of Culinary, FreshMenu.

Ingredients:

Veg Patty - 1

Kasundi Gouda Cheese Sauce

Gouda Cheese Sauce

Kasundi Chili Sauce

For Burger Assembly:

Burger Bun - 1

Lettuce - 10

Cucumber - 10

Tomato Round Slice - 10

Onion Round Slices - 10

Butter

Cheese Slice - 1

Method:

Deep fry the veg burger patty in medium to hot oil. Keep it aside. Kasundi gouda cheese sauce- mix gouda cheese sauce with kasundi chilli sauce in the given ratio – 15:5 For burger assembly- slice the burger bun and apply butter on both top and bottom of sliced burger and toast it till a little crisp. Spread the kasundi chilli sauce on the bottom and top slice of burger bun. Now add lettuce, place the 2-3 round sliced onion, cucumber and round sliced tomato followed by the veg burger patty and sliced cheese. Now close the burger with the top slice of bun and serve. The Chef further added that the burger is to be enjoyed with a slice of cheddar cheese.

