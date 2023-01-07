Veganuary 2023: Try these trendy healthy vegan recipes to celebrate the month

Over the years, the popularity of veganism has grown significantly in India. A vegan diet abstains from all animal products and their byproducts. Vegans avoid all foods that entail the exploitation or abuse of animals in any form, including meat, eggs, dairy, honey, and other sweeteners. In essence, a vegan diet is a strict plant-based diet that prioritises fruits, vegetables, seeds, grains, and nuts. A vegan diet has advantages such as less risk of cardiovascular disease, improved digestion, and clearer skin. As people become more aware of and concerned with their eating habits throughout time, veganism is an emerging movement that is sweeping the globe. (Also read: World Vegan Day: 5 refreshing vegan drinks to make your tastebuds sing )

Chef Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida, shared some healthy and delicious vegan recipes with HT Lifestyle that you must try.

1. Vegan Cheese Cake with Avocado

Vegan Cheese Cake with Avocado (pinterest)

Ingredients:

1. Date seedless 1000 gm

2. Walnut 60 gm

3. Soaked whole cashew nut 500 gm

4. Vanilla 3 gm

5. Lemon juice 10 gm

6. Sesame seed 45 gm

7. Maple syrup 80 gm

8. Peanut butter 60 gm

9. Fresh Coconut cream 5 gm

10. Fresh strawberry 30 gm

11. Fresh avocado 30 gm

12. Caramel 60 gm

Method:

1. Heat the oven to 170 degrees, keep it on.

2. Prepare a puree with the socked almond milk, lemon zest, and juice.

3. Crust date with walnut for the base and bake the crust

4. Coat the pan with butter and wrap the pan in foil

5. Next, mix the peanut butter with caramel and add maple syrup

6. Add Vanilla and a mix of almond milk and lemon

7. Add the all rest items and fold them very well.

8. Bake the mixture in a preheated oven for 35-40 mins. Once done, cool it till room temperature

9. Garnish with fresh avocado and strawberry

10. Keep it in the refrigerator

2. Gluten-Free Brownie

Gluten-Free Brownie (Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1. Butter 1000 gm

2. Castor sugar 60 gm

3. Egg whole 500 gm

4. Almond powder 20 gm

5. Sunflower seed 10 gm

6. Linseed 45 gm

7. Baking powder 5 gm

8. Coco powder 75 gm

9. Dark chocolate 120 gm

Method:

1. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees

2. Next, in a large bowl beat together the powdered sugar and soft butter until well combined.

3. Add the melted chocolate to this and mix well.

4. Add the eggs and beat well again.

5. Fold in the almond flour, cocoa powder, linseed, sunflower seed baking soda, and salt. Add the vanilla and mix well.

6. Fold half of the chocolate chips into the batter and top with the remaining chocolate chips.

7. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.

8. Once done, cool done and enjoy.

3. Jaggery Granola

Jaggery Granola (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1. Oats 364 gm

2. Coconut powder 60 gm

3. Pista 40 gm

4. Almond slice 50 gm

5. Jaggery 90 gm

6. Maple syrup 100 gm

7. Salt 4 gm

8. Glaze cherry 50 gm

9. Black current 55 gm

Method:

1. Startby dry roasting the oats in a wide pan, till it gives off a golden brown. Once done, set it aside.

2. Next, roast the nuts and seeds separately in the same pan with a tablespoon of oil, till they are lightly browned. Set this aside as well.

3. Now add jaggery to a wide deep bottomed pan and heat it on a very low heat, till it melts completely.

4. Add the roasted oats to the jaggery in the pan and mix well till they blend together. Keep stirring the mixture continuously to prevent any burning.

5. Once the jaggery and oats mix well, add in the nuts, black current, and seeds. Continue to roast all the ingredients on low heat, till the jaggery gets caramelized and the granola turns dark golden brown in colour.

6. Now add all the rest items to the mixture and mix well again. Turn off the heat and continue tossing all the ingredients together for another minute or two. Then bake at 200 degrees for 8 minutes.

7. Finally, cool the Stove top Granola completely and transfer it to an airtight jar.

8. Serve the Stovetop Granola for breakfast or snack bar and enjoy its delicious crunchiness along with milk.

