Want a fuss-free side dish? Try out chef Sanjeev Kapoor's crispy and smoky papad chutney recipe for busy days

Some days, cooking an elaborate side dish is the last thing on your mind. When the fridge is nearly empty, time is short and all you need is something flavourful to pair with a comforting plate of rice and dal, the simplest recipes often come to the rescue. With minimal ingredients, virtually no prep and ready in minutes, this smoky, crunchy papad chutney might just become your go-to fix for busy days.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's papad chutney is the perfect side dish for busy days.(Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Craving a fuss-free bowl of comfort food? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's creamy one pot pasta recipe that is super easy

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an ingenious papad chutney recipe that brings together smoky roasted flavours, crunchy textures and the freshness of onions, coriander and spices – perfect for days when your pantry is running low or you need a quick, fuss-free accompaniment. In the June 18 article shared on his website, the chef explains, “No vegetables in the house and you want to make a side dish to accompany rice and dal, try out this quick and easy papad chutney. It is so simple that you will want to make it often.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjeev Kapoor's papad chutney recipe comes together in just a few minutes! (Pinterest)

{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 8 papads

Oil to deep fry

2 small onions, finely chopped

4 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves, + to sprinkle

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder Method Heat oil in a kadai over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, deep-fry 4 papads, one at a time, until they puff up and turn crisp. Remove them using a slotted spoon and place them on absorbent paper to drain the excess oil. Roast the remaining 4 papads individually over a direct flame, turning them frequently to ensure they cook evenly and become crisp without burning. Transfer them to a plate and set aside. In a bowl, combine half of the chopped onions with 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste and ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder. Mix well to combine the flavours. Gently crush the fried papads into bite-sized pieces and add them to the onion mixture. Toss lightly so that the papads remain crunchy while getting evenly coated with the seasoning. In a second bowl, add the remaining chopped onions along with salt, ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder and 2 tablespoons of fresh coriander leaves. Mix everything together. Crush the roasted papads and fold them gently into this onion mixture, ensuring the pieces retain their crisp texture. Transfer both papad mixtures into separate serving bowls. Garnish with a sprinkling of fresh coriander leaves and serve immediately to enjoy the contrasting flavours and textures of the fried and roasted versions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 8 papads

Oil to deep fry

2 small onions, finely chopped

4 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves, + to sprinkle

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder Method Heat oil in a kadai over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, deep-fry 4 papads, one at a time, until they puff up and turn crisp. Remove them using a slotted spoon and place them on absorbent paper to drain the excess oil. Roast the remaining 4 papads individually over a direct flame, turning them frequently to ensure they cook evenly and become crisp without burning. Transfer them to a plate and set aside. In a bowl, combine half of the chopped onions with 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste and ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder. Mix well to combine the flavours. Gently crush the fried papads into bite-sized pieces and add them to the onion mixture. Toss lightly so that the papads remain crunchy while getting evenly coated with the seasoning. In a second bowl, add the remaining chopped onions along with salt, ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder and 2 tablespoons of fresh coriander leaves. Mix everything together. Crush the roasted papads and fold them gently into this onion mixture, ensuring the pieces retain their crisp texture. Transfer both papad mixtures into separate serving bowls. Garnish with a sprinkling of fresh coriander leaves and serve immediately to enjoy the contrasting flavours and textures of the fried and roasted versions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON