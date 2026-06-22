Want a fuss-free side dish? Try out chef Sanjeev Kapoor's crispy and smoky papad chutney recipe for busy days
On busy days when you're too tired to make an elaborate meal, a comforting, fuss-free side dish is all you want with your rice and dal. Check out this recipe.
Some days, cooking an elaborate side dish is the last thing on your mind. When the fridge is nearly empty, time is short and all you need is something flavourful to pair with a comforting plate of rice and dal, the simplest recipes often come to the rescue. With minimal ingredients, virtually no prep and ready in minutes, this smoky, crunchy papad chutney might just become your go-to fix for busy days.
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared an ingenious papad chutney recipe that brings together smoky roasted flavours, crunchy textures and the freshness of onions, coriander and spices – perfect for days when your pantry is running low or you need a quick, fuss-free accompaniment. In the June 18 article shared on his website, the chef explains, “No vegetables in the house and you want to make a side dish to accompany rice and dal, try out this quick and easy papad chutney. It is so simple that you will want to make it often.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 8 papads
- Oil to deep fry
- 2 small onions, finely chopped
- 4 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves, + to sprinkle
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
Method
- Heat oil in a kadai over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, deep-fry 4 papads, one at a time, until they puff up and turn crisp. Remove them using a slotted spoon and place them on absorbent paper to drain the excess oil.
- Roast the remaining 4 papads individually over a direct flame, turning them frequently to ensure they cook evenly and become crisp without burning. Transfer them to a plate and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine half of the chopped onions with 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste and ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder. Mix well to combine the flavours.
- Gently crush the fried papads into bite-sized pieces and add them to the onion mixture. Toss lightly so that the papads remain crunchy while getting evenly coated with the seasoning.
- In a second bowl, add the remaining chopped onions along with salt, ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder and 2 tablespoons of fresh coriander leaves. Mix everything together.
- Crush the roasted papads and fold them gently into this onion mixture, ensuring the pieces retain their crisp texture.
- Transfer both papad mixtures into separate serving bowls. Garnish with a sprinkling of fresh coriander leaves and serve immediately to enjoy the contrasting flavours and textures of the fried and roasted versions.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 8 papads
- Oil to deep fry
- 2 small onions, finely chopped
- 4 tbsp finely chopped fresh coriander leaves, + to sprinkle
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
Method
- Heat oil in a kadai over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, deep-fry 4 papads, one at a time, until they puff up and turn crisp. Remove them using a slotted spoon and place them on absorbent paper to drain the excess oil.
- Roast the remaining 4 papads individually over a direct flame, turning them frequently to ensure they cook evenly and become crisp without burning. Transfer them to a plate and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine half of the chopped onions with 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste and ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder. Mix well to combine the flavours.
- Gently crush the fried papads into bite-sized pieces and add them to the onion mixture. Toss lightly so that the papads remain crunchy while getting evenly coated with the seasoning.
- In a second bowl, add the remaining chopped onions along with salt, ¼ teaspoon of red chilli powder and 2 tablespoons of fresh coriander leaves. Mix everything together.
- Crush the roasted papads and fold them gently into this onion mixture, ensuring the pieces retain their crisp texture.
- Transfer both papad mixtures into separate serving bowls. Garnish with a sprinkling of fresh coriander leaves and serve immediately to enjoy the contrasting flavours and textures of the fried and roasted versions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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