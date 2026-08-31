Want to make chicken popcorn healthier without compromising on taste? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy recipe

Chicken popcorn is the favourite order of many at a restaurant. They are crispy, delicious, and easy to share with friends and family. However, they are not the healthiest of options if you are looking to meet your protein goal.

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a solution: his air-fried chicken popcorn recipe, which he shared on his blog on August 30. The snack can be made from scratch in around 30 minutes and requires simple, everyday ingredients.

The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows:

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken popcorn 250 grams boneless chicken breast

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1½ teaspoons garam masala powder

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 egg white

1 tablespoon refined flour (maida)

2 cups cornflakes

Oil for spraying

Tomato ketchup for serving

Mayonnaise for serving Method of preparation Preheat the air fryer to 180° C. Cut the chicken breast into 1 cm pieces and transfer them to a bowl. To the chicken pieces, add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and ginger-garlic paste and mix well. Add egg white and refined flour to the chicken, and mix well again. Transfer the cornflakes into a zip-lock bag and crush with a rolling pin. Add marinated chicken pieces into the zip lock bag, seal it properly and shake well so that all the chicken pieces are well coated with cornflakes. Line the air fryer basket with aluminium foil and spray some oil. Arrange the chicken pieces over the aluminium foil, spray some more oil over the chicken pieces, attach the basket to the air fryer and air fry for eight to 10 minutes. Detach the basket and transfer the chicken into a serving bowl. Serve hot with tomato ketchup and mayonnaise. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chicken popcorn 250 grams boneless chicken breast

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1½ teaspoons garam masala powder

1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 egg white

1 tablespoon refined flour (maida)

2 cups cornflakes

Oil for spraying

Tomato ketchup for serving

Mayonnaise for serving Method of preparation Preheat the air fryer to 180° C. Cut the chicken breast into 1 cm pieces and transfer them to a bowl. To the chicken pieces, add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and ginger-garlic paste and mix well. Add egg white and refined flour to the chicken, and mix well again. Transfer the cornflakes into a zip-lock bag and crush with a rolling pin. Add marinated chicken pieces into the zip lock bag, seal it properly and shake well so that all the chicken pieces are well coated with cornflakes. Line the air fryer basket with aluminium foil and spray some oil. Arrange the chicken pieces over the aluminium foil, spray some more oil over the chicken pieces, attach the basket to the air fryer and air fry for eight to 10 minutes. Detach the basket and transfer the chicken into a serving bowl. Serve hot with tomato ketchup and mayonnaise. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born in 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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