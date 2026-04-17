...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

What makes sooji cutlets soft? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy recipe

Making sure that the sooji or rawa stays soft while preparing cutlets is easier than we think. Chef Ranveer Brar shares the secret as well as the full recipe. 

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 06:11 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Advertisement

Sooji or rawa cutlets are a soft, savoury snack common in desi homes. However, many young cooks struggle to achieve the right texture in the dish, which can become hard and grainy if not prepared properly.

Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for veg sooji cutlet.(@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares mouth-watering kathal biryani recipe for summer: See step-by-step preparation

Taking to Instagram on April 15, celebrity chef and Masterchef India judge Ranveer Brar shared the secret to getting the texture right every time. According to the chef, the key to keeping sooji cutlets soft is giving the dish sufficient time to cook.

In his words, “It is important to cook rawa (sooji) properly. The liquid present in the rawa will make it soft and provide the correct texture for the cutlets. If you take the rawa mixture off the heat early, instead of soft rawa cutlets, you will be left with ones hard enough to break your teeth and with a grainy texture.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

ranveer brar recipe
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / What makes sooji cutlets soft? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy recipe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.