What makes sooji cutlets soft? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy recipe

Sooji or rawa cutlets are a soft, savoury snack common in desi homes. However, many young cooks struggle to achieve the right texture in the dish, which can become hard and grainy if not prepared properly.

Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for veg sooji cutlet.(@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on April 15, celebrity chef and Masterchef India judge Ranveer Brar shared the secret to getting the texture right every time. According to the chef, the key to keeping sooji cutlets soft is giving the dish sufficient time to cook.

In his words, “It is important to cook rawa (sooji) properly. The liquid present in the rawa will make it soft and provide the correct texture for the cutlets. If you take the rawa mixture off the heat early, instead of soft rawa cutlets, you will be left with ones hard enough to break your teeth and with a grainy texture.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Rawa takes time to absorb the water,” he stated. “Cooking is a function of time and temperature.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rawa takes time to absorb the water,” he stated. “Cooking is a function of time and temperature.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complete recipe for Ranveer’s veg sooji cutlet is presented as follows. It takes approximately 30 minutes to prepare and cook, and serves two. Ingredients for veg sooji cutlet For tadka 1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin seeds

½ inch Ginger, chopped

1 Carrot, peeled, finely chopped

5-10 French beans, chopped

2-4 Green chilli, chopped

Prepared tandoori curd mixture

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped For tandoori curd mixture 1 cup Curd, beaten

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

1½ tsp Black pepper powder

½ tsp Cardamom powder

1 tbsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tbsp Coriander powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

A pinch of cumin powder

1 tsp Ginger garlic paste

1 cup Water

⅔ cups Semolina (sooji, rawa)

Oil for shallow fry For slurry ½ cup Refined flour

Water as required

Salt to taste Other ingredients ⅓ cup Pizza cheese blend

1½ cup White bread crumbs (for coating) For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For tadka Heat oil in a kadai, add cumin seeds and let it splutter well. Add ginger and saute it well, add carrot, French beans, green chilli and saute for two to four minutes. Add the prepared tandoori curd mixture and mix it well. Cook until the semolina absorbs all the water. Transfer the mixture into the large bowl. Let it come to room temperature. Add coriander leaves and mix everything well. For tandoori curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, salt to taste, sugar, black pepper powder, cardamom powder, and degi red chilli powder. Add coriander powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and a pinch of cumin powder. Add ginger-garlic paste and water, and mix well. Add semolina and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use. For frying Divide the mixture into equal portions, make a dent in the centre and stuff it with cheese. Close it from all sides, dip it into the slurry, and coat it with breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a kadai. Once the oil is hot, slide the cutlet into the hot oil. Once the cutlet is slightly golden, turn it over. Fry the cutlet on medium flame so that it's cooked from the inside. Remove and place it on a kitchen tissue. Garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complete recipe for Ranveer’s veg sooji cutlet is presented as follows. It takes approximately 30 minutes to prepare and cook, and serves two. Ingredients for veg sooji cutlet For tadka 1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin seeds

½ inch Ginger, chopped

1 Carrot, peeled, finely chopped

5-10 French beans, chopped

2-4 Green chilli, chopped

Prepared tandoori curd mixture

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped For tandoori curd mixture 1 cup Curd, beaten

Salt to taste

½ tsp Sugar

1½ tsp Black pepper powder

½ tsp Cardamom powder

1 tbsp Degi red chilli powder

½ tbsp Coriander powder

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

A pinch of cumin powder

1 tsp Ginger garlic paste

1 cup Water

⅔ cups Semolina (sooji, rawa)

Oil for shallow fry For slurry ½ cup Refined flour

Water as required

Salt to taste Other ingredients ⅓ cup Pizza cheese blend

1½ cup White bread crumbs (for coating) For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For tadka Heat oil in a kadai, add cumin seeds and let it splutter well. Add ginger and saute it well, add carrot, French beans, green chilli and saute for two to four minutes. Add the prepared tandoori curd mixture and mix it well. Cook until the semolina absorbs all the water. Transfer the mixture into the large bowl. Let it come to room temperature. Add coriander leaves and mix everything well. For tandoori curd mixture In a bowl, add curd, salt to taste, sugar, black pepper powder, cardamom powder, and degi red chilli powder. Add coriander powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and a pinch of cumin powder. Add ginger-garlic paste and water, and mix well. Add semolina and mix everything well. Keep aside for further use. For frying Divide the mixture into equal portions, make a dent in the centre and stuff it with cheese. Close it from all sides, dip it into the slurry, and coat it with breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a kadai. Once the oil is hot, slide the cutlet into the hot oil. Once the cutlet is slightly golden, turn it over. Fry the cutlet on medium flame so that it's cooked from the inside. Remove and place it on a kitchen tissue. Garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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