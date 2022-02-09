Work-from-home snacks: Popcorns to roasted chickpeas; 7 healthy recipes for mid-meal cravings

Working from home is here to stay and may even become a new normal in coming years. As we grow accustomed to the blurring boundaries between work and home, we are also finding ways to take care of our physical as well as mental health. Healthy eating has gained popularity in pandemic times like never before but many of us are yet to perfect the art of munching right when the hunger strikes in between the meals.

Picking up any packaged or ready-to-eat food off shelf which is high on sugar, salt and fat is not only adding bulge to your waistline but is also making you lethargic and dull. Filling yourself up with sugar-laden unhealthy food also puts you at risk of several chronic diseases and cause tooth decay.

So, let’s talk about some nutritious snacks to eat during the workday that can help you stay energized and productive.

Harshita Dilawri, Nutritionist and Diabetic Educator suggests 7 healthy snack ideas:

1. Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas (Pixabay)

Roasted chickpeas are a non-perishable snack that’s high in protein, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals. Prepare this snack on your off day and enjoy it throughout the week during your snack breaks.

A 1/2 cup (125 grams) of chickpeas has 5 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein. What’s more, they contain most of the amino acids your body needs, so the protein in it is of higher quality than that of other legumes.

To make roasted chickpeas, drain a can of chickpeas and pat dry. Toss them in olive oil, sea salt, and seasonings of your choice, and bake on a lined baking sheet at 350℉ (180℃) for 40 minutes.

2. Cottage cheese and fruit

Cottage cheese and fruit (Pixabay)

Protein-rich cottage cheese and fruit is a healthy snack that’s perfect for work. It’s low in calories but loaded with nutrients.

A 1/2 cup (113 grams) of low-fat cottage cheese has 12 grams of protein and 10% of the DV for calcium for only 80 calories.

3. Homemade energy balls

Energy balls

Energy balls are typically made from oats, nut butter, a sweetener, and other add-ins like dried fruit and coconut.

Depending on the ingredients, they’re high in fiber, healthy fats, protein, and several vitamins and minerals.

To make your own, combine 1 cup (80 grams) of rolled oats with 1/2 cup (128 grams) of peanut butter, 2 tablespoons (14 grams) of ground flax seeds, 1/4 cup (85 grams) of honey, and 1/4 cup (45 grams) of dark chocolate chips.

4. Veggies (like carrot) and hummus

Veggies and hummus (Pixabay)

Hummus is a delicious dip made from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice that goes great with carrots. Hummus contains fiber, protein, and healthy fats, while carrots are loaded with beta carotene, a precursor for vitamin A in your body. Eating foods with beta carotene can help boost immunity and promote optimal vision and eye health.

5. Boiled Eggs

Boiled eggs (Pixabay)

Hard Boiled Eggs are one of the most convenient and nutritious snacks. In fact, eggs contain a small amount of almost every nutrient that you need. One large egg (50 grams) packs over 6 grams of protein, in addition to iron, calcium, choline, and vitamins A, B6, B12, and D, among other nutrients.

6. Popcorn

Popcorn (Pixabay)

Popcorn is a nutritious and satisfying snack for work that’s high in fibre and low in calories. Two cups (16 grams) of air-popped popcorn provide 62 calories, 12 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fibre, and several vitamins and minerals.

What’s more, it contains antioxidants called polyphenols that may help protect against chronic conditions, such as heart disease.

7. Apples and peanut butter

Apples and peanut butter (Pixabay)

Apple slices with natural peanut butter make for a delicious, satisfying snack.

Peanut butter has protein and healthy fats, while apples are high in fibre and water, making them particularly filling. In fact, 1 medium apple (182 grams) is over 85% water and has more than 4 grams of fibre.