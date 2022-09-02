World Coconut Day 2022: Enjoy the goodness of the tropical fruit with these coconut based recipes

Any day is a good day to get caught up in the coconut craze and what better than World Coconut Day to whip up some coconut-based recipes to enjoy the goodness and health benefits of the tropical fruit. Coconut is very beneficial to our body, hair and skin as it boosts the metabolism, is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, potassium and magnesium.

Coconut water is a miracle water, it is best during summers as it keeps the stomach cool. Every year, World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2, since its inception in 2009, to highlight the importance of coconuts so get yourself a lovely bunch of coconuts and celebrate World Coconut Day this Friday with these mouthwatering recipes.

1. Chocolate Coconut Almond Balls: Make it quick, make it delicious!

Chocolate Coconut Almond Balls (Photo by Yulia Khlebnikova on Unsplash)

Ingredients:

200g Shredded Coconut

100g Icing Sugar

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 tbsp. Virgin Olive Oil

200g Sweetened Condensed Milk

Dark Chocolate

Almonds

Method:

In a large bowl, mix together coconut, sugar, vanilla extract and condensed milk. If the mixture is too dry, add additional milk until it all just comes together. Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls & place on a wax paper (brushed with virgin olive oil) lined baking sheet. Freeze for 15 minutes.

Melt the dark chocolate until smooth. Remove the coconut balls from the freezer and individually roll in melted chocolate to coat. Place back on a wax paper lined tray and sprinkle with additional coconut and top with an almond. Chill until firm. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Chef Kandla)

2. Coconut Rice: A simple recipe you can have with a side of raita or even a curry. Just remember coconut is a fat, so try to reduce the fats in the remaining meal.

Coconut Rice (Simrun Chopra)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of ghee/oil

1 cup rice (wash and soak for 1/2 hr minimum)

1 cup thick coconut milk (can use pkt)

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 green cardamom

2" pc cinnamon stick

3 cloves

1 bay leaf (optional)

2 tomatoes cut in 4

1 tbsp of curry patta leaves

1 big onion sliced

2 onions cut into 4

2-3 green chillies chopped (optional)

1/2 tsp of turmeric powder

Salt according to taste.

Method:

Wash rice and let it soak for a minimum of 1/2 n hour. In a cooker, add the ghee/oil, let it become warm. Then add the mustard seeds ,cardamom, clove and cinnamon stick. Let the mustard seeds splutter. Then add the cut tomatoes and stir for few minutes. Do not cook the tomatoes completely. Should be just soft.

At this point can add 1 bay leaf (optional). Then add the curry patta and stir for few minutes. Add the sliced onions and saute till a little translucent. Add the chopped green chillies (optional). Stir for few seconds then add the cut onions. Stir gently till onions become slightly soft.

Onions should be intact, do not open. (Can use pearl onions). Then add rice and mix gently. Stir for a few minutes. Add salt according to taste. Stir. Add turmeric more and mix. Add coconut milk. Mix gently. Cooker for 1 whistle, remove from flame. Let cooker open naturally.

When open, gently stir the rice. Let it rest in cooker for sometime before taking out. Done. Can have plain with salad/raita/chicken masala.

3. Vegetable Coconut Soup

Vegetable Coconut Soup (Simrun Chopra)

Ingredients:

7-8 mushrooms cut into to 4 pieces

2 medium size carrots cut in oval shapes

1 green capsicum cut in slant pieces

1 red capsicum cut in slant pieces

12-15 pieces of french beans cut in slant of 1" each

1/2 a medium size cauliflower/broccoli cut into florets

Method:

Stir fry all of the above vegetables in 1 tbsp of oil and keep aside ,should remain crunchy.

Remaining ingredients

1/2 cup besan (gram flour)

to be dry roasted ,till you get a nice fragrance then keep aside .

2 cups of curd

1 onion ground to a paste

10-12 garlic pods ground to a paste

5-8 green chillies and 1 " pc ginger ground to a paste (can add or lessen green chillies according to taste, no red chillies are used in this recipe )

2 cups of thick coconut milk (used 2 sachets of coconut powder,as per instruction)

3 cups of vegetable stock/hot water

Salt to taste

1/4 chopped spring onions

Lime juice to be put on serving

2 tbsp of oil

Method:

In a kadhai add the oil ,when it becomes warm add the onion and garlic paste Saute till it becomes a nice beige brown. Add the ginger and green chillies paste and saute till the raw smell of the ginger goes. Now add the vegetable stock ,when it comes to boil add the besan mixed with water to a paste.

Put the besan paste through a sieve and at the same time stir the broth continuously, so that lumps do not form. Whip the curd and add to the kadhai. Add salt to taste. Mix it in well and let it come to a boil. When the broth starts rising, lower the flame and add the coconut milk.

Stir it all nicely. Now add the stir fried vegetables and cook for few minutes. Check for salt. Can add more broth or water depending how soupy you would prefer. Serve with noodles and lime. Garnish with chopped spring onions. Quick vegetable stock.

Add the peels and stems of the vegetables in a pot of water ,along with it put few pods of garlic ,one small piece of ginger and little salt. Once it comes to a boil, lower the flame and cook for 20-30 minutes. Strain and use the broth. Serve hot.

(Recipes: Deep Health Coach and Nutritionist Simrun Chopra)