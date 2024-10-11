World Egg Day 2024: 5 egg-cellent protein-packed recipes to elevate your breakfast game

World Egg Day 2024 is celebrated annually on October 11. This occasion highlights the nutritional benefits, versatility, and significance of eggs in diets around the globe. The day emphasises how eggs provide essential nutrients and affordable protein to people worldwide. The theme for 2024 is “United by Eggs,” which was chosen to reflect how eggs are a staple in various cuisines across different cultures and countries, showcasing their universal popularity and health benefits. Explore easy, protein-rich egg recipes to enhance your breakfast. (Pinterest/shutterstock)

If you’re tired of the same old egg dishes, we’ve got you covered! Here are some easy, protein-packed recipes that will take your breakfast to the next level for a healthier start to your day. (Also read: World Dumpling Day 2024: Wrapped chicken to vegetable crystal, 4 unique and delicious dumpling recipes you must-try )

1. Egg and chips

Egg and chips is a simple yet satisfying combo of crispy fries and a perfectly cooked egg.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 eggs

Potato chips for garnishing

Corn chips for topping

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion

2 medium tomatoes

2-3 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

2 tbsps tomato ketchup

4 bread slices

3-4 fresh parsley sprigs

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Roughly chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat extra virgin olive oil in a non-stick pan. Slice onion and add and sauté till it turns translucent.

2. Finely chop tomatoes. Roughly chop garlic and add to the pan and sauté for a minute.

3. Add the tomatoes and cook till they become soft. Add salt and tomato ketchup and mix well.

4. Cut bread slices into small cubes and arrange them in the center of a serving platter.

5. Finely chop parsley sprigs and add to the pan and mix well. Add crushed peppercorns and mix again.

6. Break eggs and add to the pan. Cover and cook till eggs and tomatoes are fully done.

7. Arrange potato chips on one side of the serving platter.

8. Switch off the heat and place the eggs on top of the bread, crush corn chips and put on top of the eggs. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

2. Hash brown eggs

Try crispy hash browns topped with perfectly baked eggs for a deliciously hearty breakfast.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes, peeled and grated

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Salt to taste

3-4 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tsps red chilli flakes

4 tsps refined flour (maida)

2 small onions, chopped

4 eggs

4 tsps butter

4 tsps oil

Mustard paste to serve

Tomato ketchup to serve

Chopped chives to sprinkle

Method:

1. Take potatoes in a large bowl. Add crushed black peppercorns, salt, green chillies, red chilli flakes, refined flour, onion and bread in 2 eggs.

2. To make one portion, heat 1 tsp butter and 1 tsp oil in a non-stick pan. Add a portion of the mixture and shape it into a disc. Cook on low heat for 4-5 minutes. Flip the disc, and cook the other side for 2-3 minutes. Make a hole in the centre. Break in one egg in the centre, sprinkle salt and crushed black peppercorns. Cover and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Transfer on a plate, garnish with chives and serve hot with mustard paste and tomato ketchup.

3. Cheesy egg roast

Cheesy egg roast is a flavourful dish of roasted eggs smothered in melted cheese.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

8 hard-boiled eggs

2 cheese slices, quartered

1½ tbsps red chilli paste

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp chaat masala + to sprinkle

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 tbsps yogurt

Melted butter as required

1 lemon

Mayonnaise as required

Chopped fresh coriander to sprinkle

Onion rings for serving

Green chutney for serving

Method:

1. For the marination, take red chilli paste in a bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, salt, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala, garam masala powder, cumin powder, gram flour, yogurt and mix well.

2. Give criss cross marks on egg without cutting through. Add in the prepared marinade and mix well. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

3. Heat a nonstick grill pan. Add melted butter, place the eggs, drizzle some more melted butter and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

4. Flip, drizzle some more butter and cook for 2-3 minutes more on other side.

5. Place a quarter of cheese slice on each egg and cook till cheese melts.

6. Transfer on a worktop and cut into half without cutting through.

7. Squeeze lemon, sprinkle chaat masala and stuff mayonnaise in the gap.

8. Sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot with onion rings and green chutney.

4. Tortilla baked eggs

Tortilla baked eggs are eggs baked in a crispy tortilla shell, topped with your favourite veggies(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

6 eggs

Butter for greasing

2 tortilla

4 tbsps pizza sauce

1 small green capsicum, cut into strips

1 small red capsicum, cut into strips

1 small yellow capsicum, cut into strips

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

4-5 black olive, pitted and sliced

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven at 180ºC

2. To make 2 portions, grease a 4 inch shallow round cake tin with some butter. Arrange a tortilla.

3. Apply 2 tbsps pizza sauce and spread it evenly. Add a few green capsicums, red capsicums, yellow capsicums, break in 3 eggs at a distance and sprinkle salt and crushed black peppercorns.

4. Sprinkle ¼ cup mozzarella cheese and arrange black olive slices. Place it in the preheated oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.

5. Similarly, make another one using the remaining ingredients.

6. Bring the cake tin out of the oven and gently place the tortilla baked eggs in a serving plate. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

5. Keema Omelette

Keema omelette is a flavourful fusion of spiced minced meat (keema) folded into a fluffy omelette.(Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

1 cup chicken mince (keema)

12 eggs

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil + for cooking

1 tsp schezwan chutney

4 tsps tomato puree

1½ tsps sweet red chilli sauce

Method:

1. Break 3 eggs into a bowl. Add salt and beat well.

2. Heat 1 tsp oil in a non-stick pan. Add chicken mince and saute well.

3. Add schezwan chutney, tomato puree, mix well and cook for 2 minutes.

4. Add chilli sauce and mix well. Cook till the chicken is fully done.

5. Heat some oil in another non-stick pan. Pour beaten eggs and scramble a little, let it cook.

6. Place a portion of cooked chicken mixture on one side of omelette and fold. Flip and cook for a minute and prepare remaining omelettes in the similar way.

7. Serve hot.

All recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor