World Egg Day 2023: 8 protein-rich egg dishes to start your day with

World Egg Day is celebrated every year on October 13 to raise awareness around eggs, an affordable food and a source of high-quality protein and other essential nutrients. Eggs are versatile much like potato and paneer and can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes. Being a storehouse of high quality proteins and amino acids, essential vitamins B12, B6, and folate, as well as minerals like iron, zinc, and selenium, eggs can provide the right nutritionist boost in the morning. Choline found in eggs is crucial for brain health and development. It plays a role in neurotransmitter function and can contribute to cognitive function. They are easy to digest and being high in protein and healthy fats can help one feel fuller and provide energy throughout the day. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: An egg is all it’s cracked up to be) Eggs are versatile much like potato and paneer and can be turned into a variety of sweet and savoury dishes. (Freepik)

"Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, crucial for the proper development of the baby's tissues, muscles, and organs. Eggs provide essential vitamins such as B12, which is important for nerve function, and minerals like iron. Eggs, especially those enriched with omega-3s, contain essential fatty acids. The combination of protein and healthy fats in eggs helps provide a feeling of fullness and sustained energy. Eggs are easy to digest, making them a convenient and nutritious option for breakfast," says Samreen Saniya, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Old Airport Road.

Samreen Saniya shares easy and delicious egg dishes that can be easily made in morning.

1. Classic scrambled eggs with spinach

Whisk together eggs and cook in a skillet with fresh spinach. Add salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of feta cheese for extra flavour and protein.

2. Egg and vegetable breakfast burrito

Scramble eggs with diced bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Wrap the mixture in a whole-grain tortilla, adding black beans and a dollop of Greek yogurt for a protein boost.

3. Smoked salmon and avocado toast with poached egg

Top whole-grain toast with mashed avocado, smoked salmon, and a perfectly poached egg. This dish provides a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids and protein.

4. Mushroom and spinach omelette

Create a savoury omelette by combining eggs with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and a touch of Swiss cheese. Fold it over for a delicious and protein-packed breakfast.

5. Greek yogurt parfait with eggs

Pair boiled eggs with a Greek yogurt parfait layered with fresh berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey. This combination offers a mix of textures and a protein-rich start to your day.

Here are some other egg recipes that you may like to have in breakfast.

6. Protein-packed Omelette

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1/4 cup diced bell peppers

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped spinach

1/4 cup diced lean ham or turkey

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions

In a bowl, whisk eggs and season with salt and pepper.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and coat with cooking spray.

Pour the whisked eggs into the skillet.

Add bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and diced meat on one half of the eggs.

Once the edges start to set, carefully fold the other half over the filling.

Sprinkle shredded cheese on top if desired.

Cook until eggs are fully set, and cheese is melted. Serve hot.

7. Poached eggs on avocado toast

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 slices of whole-grain bread

1 ripe avocado

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

Toast the whole-grain bread slices.

While toasting, mash the ripe avocado in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Poach the eggs using your preferred method.

Spread the mashed avocado evenly on the toasted bread.

Carefully place a poached egg on each slice.

Season with additional salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes if desired.

Enjoy a nutritious and delicious breakfast!

8. Egg fried rice

Ingredients

2 cups cooked and cooled rice

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn)

2 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add a bit of oil and stir-fry the mixed vegetables until tender.

Push the vegetables to the side and pour the beaten eggs into the pan. Scramble them.

Add cooked rice to the pan and mix with the vegetables and eggs.

Drizzle soy sauce and sesame oil over the rice mixture. Stir well.

Add chopped green onions, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir-fry until everything is heated through.

Serve hot as a delicious egg-infused fried rice.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON