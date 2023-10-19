World Osteoporosis Day: 3 delicious recipes to prevent osteoporosis, improve bone health

Osteoporosis cases are rising across the globe. The condition that leads to decrease in bone density and fragile bones is a major cause behind fractures. Lifestyle factors like a diet low in calcium and vitamin D, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol, hormonal imbalance are other factors that could lead to this condition. The disease is especially common in elderly as the formation of new bones is affected as we grow older, and bones get less dense. Menopausal women are also affected by the condition as during this time, the level of oestrogen decreases which makes them susceptible to the disease. Many people who are confined to bed due to prolonged illness may also suffer from it. (Also read: Osteoporosis nutrition: 8 amazing nutrients for strong bones apart from calcium and Vitamin D)

Calcium, phosphorous, Vitamin D, fatty fish, egg yold, horse gram, egg, nuts, pumpkin seeds, fatty fish, mushroom, magnesium are all important nutrients for bone health and can help prevent osteoporosis.(Pinterest, YouTube)

"Osteoporosis is a medical condition where the bone density decreases and leads to fragile bones. It can easily lead to fracture. Most common causes are aging and post-menopausal status. Other causes include low body mass index, smoking, alcohol, rheumatoid arthritis. The risk of osteoporosis increases if a person is on long term steroid medications (corticosteroids). Bone mineralization starts from being a foetus. In the last trimester of pregnancy, maximum calcium minerals are being transferred from placenta to foetus. Therefore, during pregnancy adequate bone nutrients are to be included in daily diet. The bone mineralization peaks in adolescent age and stabilizes between the age of 25 and 30 years. After 40 years the mineral deposition slows down and bone density reduces leading to osteoporosis," says Ramya B, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, OMR.

Ramya B shares 3 amazing recipes that can help prevent osteoporosis if consumed on a regular basis:

1. Horse gram pancake

Ingredients

Soaked horse gram-1 cup

Roasted semolina- ¼ cup

Rice flour- ¼ cup

Grated carrot- ¼ cup

Finely chopped onions - 1 no.

Green chillies - 2-3 nos.

Curry leaves and coriander leaves - handful

Salt- required amount

Oil- required amount

Method

Add soaked horse gram, semolina and rice flour with water to a mixer and grind them into batter consistency.

Add other ingredients and mix them well. Add required amount of salt.

In a hot pan (or) uthappam maker, pour the batter on a pan. Cook it well on both the sides for two minutes.

Yogurt paneer dip:

In a bowl add cup of yogurt, chopped paneer, oregano, chilli powder and salt. Mix them well. A perfect dip for the pancake is ready to serve.

2. Ragi pudding

Ingredients

Ragi flour- ½ cup

Coconut milk- 300ml

Jaggery- required taste

Dried fruits- ¼ cup

Roasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds- ¼ cup

Method

In a bowl add ragi flour and coconut milk and mix them well.

In a hot saucepan add the mixture. Add the required amount of jaggery and cook them well until it becomes thick paste consistency.

Transfer it into a bowl. Add dried fruits and seeds as toppings.

Allow it to set. Delicious ragi pudding is ready to serve.

3. Spinach Egg Wrap

Ingredients

Palak leaves or any spinach variety- 1 cup

Egg- 2 nos.

Tomato- 2no.

Onion- 1no.

Salt – as per taste preference

Mixed herbs- as per taste

Oil- required amount

Method

In a hot pan, add oil and washed spinach leaves sauté them well in medium flame.

Once it is cooked well, turn off the flame and allow it to cool.

In a blender add the spinach, eggs, salt and seasoning herbs and blend them together.

In a hot pan pour the blended mix and cook them well on both the sides.

Place the rings of tomatoes and onions on top it and roll it into a wrap.

