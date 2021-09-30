Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World Vegetarian Day recipe: Paneer dal kofte, dum anari sauce, methi paratha

World Vegetarian Day 2021: If you swear by the health benefits of vegetarianism, here is a lip smacking recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha for you to pack a nutritional punch
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Recipe: Let Paneer Dal Kofte with Dum Anari Sauce tick nutrition for the day(Chef Varun Mohan, ITC Hotel)

Encouraging people around the world to go vegetarian for a day, or possibly for life, World Vegetarian Day is marked annually on October 1 and to make the most of it, we dug up a mouthwatering recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha. If you swear by the health benefits of vegetarianism, this lip smacking recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha will definitely pack a nutritional punch in your diet.

As per a clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. Several other studies have pointed towards a switch to vegetarian and as we wrap up this work week, we decided to give health a chance with this recipe of paneer dal kofte with dum anari sauce and methi paratha that serves 4.

Ingredients Quantity 
Paneer400 Gm
Channa Dal0.5 Cup
Ginger, grated2 tbsp
Green Chilli, chopped1 tbsp 
Coriander leaves, chopped2 tbsp
Pomegranate Seeds2 tbsp
 Saltto taste
Yellow Chilli Powder1 tsp
Cornflour2 tbsp
Garam Masala Powder1 tsp
Cheese 0.5 Cup
Refined Oilfor frying

Ingredients for gravy:

IngredientsQuantity 
Tomato Makhni1000 ml
B Natural Pomegranate Juice500 ml
Honey1 tbsp
Red Chilli Powder1 tsp
Kasuri Methi2 tsp
Ginger Garlic Paste1 tbsp
Cream2 tbsp
Ghee2 tbsp
Salt to taste

Ingredients for methi paratha:

IngredientsQuantity 
Multimillet Flour1.5 cup
SaltTo taste
Ghee2 tbsp
Methi1 tsp
Ajwain1 tsp
   

 

Method:

Soak chana dal for 1 hour and then boil it till al dente. Grind the paneer and chana dal together along with 10 gms each of ginger and green chilli and keep aside.

Sprinkle in salt, yellow chilli powder, garam masala powder along with cornflour and knead it well. Now make a stuffing with grated ginger, chopped green chilli, chopped coriander leaves , grated cheese and pomegranate seeds.

Roll out into tear drop shaped koftas and stuff it with the stuffing made above. Deep fry the koftas and drain them on an absorbent paper towel. Now heat a heavy bottom pan and pour in ginger garlic paste. 

Saute on a slow flame. Pour in makhni gravy and sprinkle in salt, red chilli powder and add in honey for adjusting tartness. When the gravy is simmering on a slow flame add in reduced pomegranate juice and finish with cream and ghee.

Serve the koftas plated with makhni dum anari gravy and methi parathas. For the parathas, knead all the ingredients well to a smooth dough. Allow to rest for a while. Cook the parathas on a hot griddle basting with ghee. Serve hot.

(Recipe: ITC Hotel Chef Kusha Mathur)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

