5 habits to make your relationship long-lasting

Relationships are extremely fragile and difficult to maintain. It requires a lot of effort, sacrifices and mutual trust. It takes years to build a healthy relationship and it can be broken in a matter of seconds due to some faulty decisions. Studies suggest that our physical and emotional health is better if we have strong and healthy relationships in our life. Good relationships can teach you many things and can help you in becoming a better version of yourself whereas a bad relationship can give you emotional bruises which can be difficult to heal.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meeta Sinha, Life Coach, shared," A strong marriage has a significant impact on your happiness as a couple as well as your children's happiness and your overall physical and mental health. In addition, it has an effect on well-being, wealth, and life expectancy. Habits are essential to preserving a healthy relationship. A happy and healthy relationship can be greatly influenced by certain habits in a favourable way. You must be conscious while establishing routines, especially for your relationship." (Also read: Tips to build healthy relationships, lead a mentally healthy life with your romantic partner )

In addition she also suggested few habits which you can follow for maintaining a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

1. Know your partner's trigger point

When you are in a relationship try to understand the trigger point of your partner. Learn each other's "fight languages". Learn to express yourself in ways that are more helpful than hurtful during a fight or an argument. Keep in mind what the other person needs in times of conflict that can be a hug, chocolates or a heartful note.

2. Learn to forgive each other

People who love each other can hurt each other without keeping scores or reminding their partners of their failings. It is important to practice forgiveness in a relationship. Your relationship will work better, you'll feel more satisfied in it, and it will last through difficult times with the help of forgiveness. Your physical, emotional, and psychological well-being may also be greatly enhanced by practicing forgiveness in your relationship. Instead of holding onto things, sit together and calmly resolve things.

3. Appreciate your partner

As the relationship matures we stop paying attention to our partners. But it's important to frequently acknowledge their contribution to our life. Give genuine compliments and have no hang-ups about apologising when you are at fault. Make it a habit to acknowledge and appreciate the little things they do. A person feels special, cherished, and loved when they are in a relationship where they are recognised. By expressing your gratitude to someone, you are letting them know how much they matter to you. The more special you make someone feel, the closer your bond will become.

4. Give space

If no space is provided, a relationship may become cramped. It's crucial to give your partner time to reflect and digest one's feelings and emotions because doing so lowers your risk of lashing out or fighting. In general, having space offers emotional clarity, the chance to take care of oneself, and a sense of individuality that can have a positive effect on an individual or a relationship. Make it a routine, everyday take out some time for yourself. Privacy and space are key to a happy or sustainable relationship.

5. Keep the romance alive

Partners in a relationship should understand that healthy long-term relationships are not always eventful or exciting. They should have realistic expectations from each other. Always take extra time and effort to rekindle connection and excitement. When necessary, pay attention to one another and offer emotional support. Go on small dates or outings sometimes and show your partner some affection. A leisurely walk around the park or an ice cream date would also be ideal; a big date is not necessary. The most crucial thing is to set aside time for one another. Kindness, friendship, and consideration are the foundations of successful partnerships.

