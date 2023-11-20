6 ways to stay happy with an unhappy partner

Marriage isn't a solo trip but a shared ride with your spouse and to make most of this journey it's important to navigate individual differences with a thoughtful approach. Each person is different, and some are less happy than the others. What happens when you have a spouse who has a pessimistic view of life or suffers from a poor mental health? Feelings and emotions are contagious and it may happen that living with a depressed person can make the other person feel low too and in long run impact their emotional well-being. As per a new research, having a less happy romantic partner influences life satisfaction and with time, people with less happy partners tend to become less satisfied with their own lives. If you too are in love with a relatively unhappier partner, you must follow certain self-care tips to make sure you don't compromise on your mental health. (Also read: Defensiveness can ruin a relationship and keep us stuck: Here's how)

(Freepik)

"Living with a partner who is depressed or unhappy can be difficult, potentially resulting in a contagious emotional environment. When the weight of an unhappy partner surrounds you, managing your emotions becomes critical. Begin by noticing your partner's feelings without internalizing them as your own; recognize that their misery does not define your happiness. Establishing open communication channels can assist both of you in expressing your feelings, promoting an understanding environment. However, knowing when to seek professional support, individually or as a couple, is also crucial to navigating complex emotional landscapes efficiently," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

WAYS TO STAY HAPPY WITH AN UNHAPPY PARTNER

Dr Chandni shares some ways to stay happy with an unhappy partner:

1. Choose selffulness

Selffulness is the practice of nourishing your own wells of joy and fulfilment as the foundation for showing up fully for others. It means setting boundaries that honour your limitations, embracing personal interests and self-care, and building your self-esteem from within rather than external validation.

2. Surround yourself with a compassionate support system

We all thrive in a safe, non-judgmental space held by our support system. Friends and family can offer invaluable perspective and emotional grounding so that you don’t navigate alone.

3. Recognize the limits of your agency over another's inner life

Adjust expectations and be willing to accept that each person has their own path. You cannot influence your partner's happiness alone and your worth is not defined by 'fixing' them.

4. Practice gratitude for what is present rather than what's absent

Appreciation lifts the veils of negativity to reveal the good that’s still flowing. Mindset shift, from what’s lacking to the goodness that exists, adds to personal happiness.

5. Identify shared interests that spark mutual joy

By engaging in positive activities together, you can find moments of connection and joy.

6. Seek professional help

If your partner's unhappiness significantly impacts the relationship, encourage them to seek therapy. A competent therapist can help them develop more awareness about what they are going through and equip them with tools to process their emotions in a holistic way.

"Begin by fortifying your own foundations - nurture personal joy through self-care, social support and practicing gratitude. Happiness stems from within, not the reflection of another. Next, develop emotional resilience to withstand negativity while upholding your values. Maintain perspective on your limited ability to control others. Operate with skillful compassion - understand the suffering beneath your partner's discontent. Yet know that you alone cannot resolve what lies deeper within their soul. Counselling or therapy can illuminate these complex inner worlds. Though challenging seasons inevitably arise, you always have agency in mindfully shaping your response. Focus efforts on your personal growth and conduct - let go of fixing your partner," concludes Dr Chandni.

