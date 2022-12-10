7 ways to support and help your partner with anxiety

Anyone can find it challenging to manage prolonged anxiety. It can impair almost every aspect of life, whether it's through worrying, stressing thoughts, or a persistent fear of social interactions. But not just those who experience anxiety struggle with these issues. Their interpersonal connections may also suffer a great deal as a result. The other partner may be impacted if one partner suffers from an anxiety problem. For the person experiencing them, anxiety symptoms might be the most upsetting. Still, witnessing a loved one struggle with anxiety can be painful in a different way, especially if you feel unable to change their situation. (Also read: How relationship anxiety could play havoc with your love life )

Anxiety Therapist, Kelly McKenna, suggested seven ways to support a partner with anxiety, in her Instagram post.

1. Take time to learn about anxiety

Educate yourself. Understanding what anxiety feels like and where it comes from will help you be more empathetic. It'll also help you provide more effective support.

2. Don't blame them

Trust me, they wish they could get rid of their anxiety even more than you do. Encourage them to get help because they deserve to feel better, not because they have to feel better to be with you.

3. Understand their triggers

Recognize that anxiety will probably always be present. But you can get through this together and significantly decrease the impact anxiety has on your partner and your relationship. Don't try to prevent your partner from coming face-to-face with their triggers. Avoidance can make anxiety stronger, and it can also take out a lot of the fun experiences you can share with your partner.

4. Improve your communication

Communicate openly and honestly. Know when your partner might need a little more time or patience. Make an effort to be kind and understanding. It is important to set boundaries as your partner's anxiety isn't an "excuse" for their hurtful behaviours.

5. Listen with intention

Listen to understand, not to fix. Don't minimize their feelings (by telling them why they "shouldn't" feel anxious about something). Validate them.

6. Ask how you can help

Ask your partner how you can support them. They may want advice, a listening ear, a distraction, or practical help. Don't assume the best way to help.

7. Take care of yourself

Dating someone with anxiety can be difficult. It can cause stress and relationship problems. Take time for yourself, practice self-care, and seek your own therapy.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter