Often in a relationship, we start to focus so much on the other person and the relationship that we share with them that we start to lose ourselves in the process. Not knowing how to do without them and slowly losing the sense of self is a harmful thing to do to ourselves. "In the whirlwind of love, it's easy to lose yourself. Are you caught in the anxious-preoccupied trap, hyper focusing on your relationship," wrote Therapist Benjamin Ekorhi. Seeking for the sense of identity all the while nurturing the relationship and creating a healthy place for ourselves and the partner is a healthy habit. The Therapist shared a few signs that we may be hyper focusing on the relationship.

Are you hyper focusing on your relationship? Here's how you can achieve balance(Unsplash)

Constant worry: we are constantly worried about the health and the state of the relationship. Even for the smallest of fights, we think of the worst-case scenarios and get worried.

Neglecting friends and hobbies: We get so much into the relationship that we start to neglect things and people that used to contribute to our sense of self. From friends to having a passion or a hobby is neglected.

Loss of identity: we combine our identity with that of the partner so much that we start to lose ur sense of identity when we are not with them.

Here are a few tips by which we can achieve balance:

Self-care: Prioritising self-care will help us to connect back with ourselves and find joy in the things that we used to love doing.

Communicate: We should communicate clearly with our partner about our needs, triggers and fears. This will provide more clarity to the relationship.

Set boundaries: Every relationship needs a set of healthy boundaries. For ourselves and the partner, we should be able to set healthy boundaries.

Seek support: In case we are not able to handle things, we should not hesitate to seek support from a professional who can provide us with more clarity.

