Are you truly happy or just settling? Therapist shares 4 signs that can help you tell the difference

The concept of settling in India is often not about living a peaceful life but about meeting society's expectations, which range from having a stable job and getting married to having children and more. Amid all these expectations, marriage and relationships are among the most talked-about aspects of life, where ‘settling in’ often takes precedence over genuine happiness. Most people aren’t even aware of the difference between settling in and settling down in a relationship. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, a therapist and life coach, decodes the difference between the two.

Therapist shares the signs that can help you tell the difference. (Unsplash)

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Difference between settling in and settling down

Damini Grover said, “We often use the phrase, ‘They've finally settled down,’ to describe someone who has gotten married or entered a long-term relationship. But settling down and settling in are two very different things.”

According to Damini, settling down simply means choosing to build a life with someone, and you feel settled in a relationship when you feel comfortable, supported, understood, and held. You have aligned life goals and work as a team.

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Settling down simply means choosing to build a life with someone, and you feel settled in a relationship when you feel comfortable, supported, understood, and held.

{{^usCountry}} However, most people end up settling in a relationship, staying not because they're fulfilled, but because they're driven by fear, pressure, or obligation rather than genuine choice. Signs you're settling in a relationship Fear of starting over {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, most people end up settling in a relationship, staying not because they're fulfilled, but because they're driven by fear, pressure, or obligation rather than genuine choice. Signs you're settling in a relationship Fear of starting over {{/usCountry}}

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Damini highlighted that the primary reason people settle in a relationship is because of the fear of starting over, being alone, disappointing their family, worrying about age, or believing that this is the best they can hope for. When fear becomes the foundation of a relationship, love slowly takes a back seat.

Emotional dissatisfaction

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Another sign is that you constantly feel unseen, unappreciated, or emotionally unacknowledged. Every relationship goes through difficult phases, but if your emotional needs are consistently dismissed and your concerns are repeatedly minimised, it's worth paying attention. “Healthy relationships may have conflict, but they don't leave one partner feeling chronically invisible,” said Damini.

Repeatedly trying to make the relationship work

Settling also looks like repeatedly trying to make the relationship work while seeing little or no meaningful change. You communicate your needs, compromise, adjust, and hope things will improve. But despite your efforts, the same unhealthy patterns continue. Over time, you may realise that you're carrying the emotional weight of the relationship alone. “Lasting change requires both partners to be equally invested in creating it,” highlights Damini.

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Settling also looks like repeatedly trying to make the relationship work while seeing little or no meaningful change.

You don’t feel yourself

Perhaps the biggest indicator is that you no longer feel like yourself. You find yourself walking on eggshells, suppressing your opinions, shrinking your personality, or convincing yourself that your needs are too much. In trying to preserve the relationship, you slowly begin to lose your own identity.

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Damini highlighted that many people continue to stay because they believe relationships, especially marriage, must be preserved at any cost, and we've seen that happening all around us. While commitment and partnership are important, they should never come at the cost of your self-respect, emotional well-being, or sense of self, and that's something that most people fail to understand.

According to Damini, a healthy relationship isn't about its longevity; it's about whether both partners feel valued, respected, emotionally safe, and free to be themselves.

Before asking yourself, "How do I save this relationship?" pause and ask a more honest question: "Am I staying because this relationship adds to my life, or because I'm afraid of what leaving might mean?" The answer often tells you whether you've truly settled down or whether you've simply settled.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.