Are your kids overdosing on digital media? Recognising signs of overuse and how parents can help

In today's digital age, children are increasingly exposed to screens and digital media. While technology offers numerous benefits, it's crucial for parents to be aware of the signs of digital media overuse and its potential impact on their children's well-being. According to a recent study conducted by Common Sense Media, approximately half of teenagers admit to feeling addicted to their mobile devices, a sentiment shared by nearly 60% of their parents. The research further reveals that children between the ages of 8 and 12 spend an average of five and a half hours per day engaged with screens and consuming media. These findings highlight the prevalence of digital media addiction among children and emphasize the need for addressing this concerning trend. (Also read: From social isolation to mood swings: Warning signs of digital addiction in teens )

Impact of digital media overuse on children

Parents must be vigilant about behavioural changes in their child's behaviour due to excessive screen time.(Emily Wade on Unsplash)

"Children are growing and living surrounded by many digital devices, which are integral to their daily lives, from smartphones to tablets to laptops and gaming consoles. Potential risks are associated with excessive screen time in children. Kids aged six and older should limit their screen time to no more than two hours per day. Exceeding this limit can harm child development in various aspects. Digital devices attract children because this device outbursts dopamine, so parents must be aware of the consequences of excessive screen time," says Dr. Arvind Otta, Psychologist and Mental Health Activist.

He added, "Our children's sleep is the primary concern associated with excessive screen time because the blue light of screens interferes with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Prolonged exposure to screens before bedtime can disrupt the sleep-wake cycle, decrease sleep quality, and cause daytime fatigue. Sleep deprivation is associated with various psychophysical and cognitive issues, like, irritation, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, mood regulation, and overall well-being."

"Excessive use of digital media is considered when it starts disturbing other important activities such as homework, outdoor activity, and other creative activity. Excessive use is also associated with emotional and behavioural changes in children. Exposure to aggressive or inappropriate content can increase violent behaviour and anxiety. Excessive use of digital platforms also negatively impacts school performance due to a decline in cognitive functioning and due to the parallel use of social media and other entertainment apps with studying and doing homework," says Dr. Arvind Otta.

How to address excessive use of digital media

Here are some evidence-based strategies suggested by Dr. Arvind Otta that can help parents manage their child's excessive use of digital media.

Creating clear guidelines and setting specific time limits for self is crucial to establishing healthy boundaries. As being a good example, Parents can help children understand the healthy use and the negative consequences of excessive use of these devices. It is essential to realize that creating boundaries for using digital platforms is also important.

Creating Digital device-free zones within the home, specifically in study rooms, during meals and in bedrooms, can help children to distract themselves from digital media.

Be a partner of your child during screen time, which helps you to develop a bond with your child.

Encouraging physical activities and creative play is another practical approach to reducing screen time.

"Scientific studies have consistently emphasized the positive impact of these activities on a child's overall well-being, promoting physical health, cognitive development, and social skills. Parents can guide children to engage with educational and age-appropriate digital resources that enhance their learning experience while minimizing the risks of excessive screen time. Regularly monitoring a child's digital media usage is necessary to ensure well-being. Parents can intervene promptly if they find any issues and stay informed about their child's online activities, safeguarding them from potential harm," concludes Dr. Arvind Otta.

